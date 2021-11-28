Costa Rica has received 90% of the doses contracted to Pfizer / BioNTech

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has received 90.68% of the vaccines against covid-19 agreed in the purchase contract with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNTech.

Casa Presidencial indicated in a press release that the company Pfizer / BioNTech has 559,130 ​​doses remaining to be sent, which will arrive during the remaining weeks of the year.

Official data indicate that to date Costa Rica has 7,732,485 doses received. Of this total, 6,702,385 vaccines correspond to purchase contracts, of which 5,443,035 are Pfizer / BioNTech, 1,000,000 are from AstraZeneca, which has already completed the contract, and 259,350 through the Covax multilateral mechanism that has only delivered 12.7% of what was agreed.

In addition, Costa Rica has received 1,030,100 donated doses, of which 503,100 were donated by the Governments of the United States, Canada donated 319,200 doses, Spain 69,600, the Dominican Republic 56,800 and Austria 50,000. In addition, AstraZeneca donated 31,400 doses.

Costa Rican authorities highlighted that once the doses arrive in the country, they are subjected to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the drug quality control laboratory, after which they are available for use in the vaccination campaign.

According to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) as of November 22, the country counts the cumulative application of 7,034,276 doses.

Of that total 3,860,379 people have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 74.77% of the population, 3,144,053 people (60.9%) have two doses and 29,847 people (0.58%) already have their third dose.

The Costa Rican government called on people who have not yet been vaccinated to go to the centers and avoid the risk of exposing themselves to serious illness and hospitalization.

