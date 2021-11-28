Sunday 28 November 2021
type here...
Search

A Black Friday with few buyers in Central America

In Costa Rica, the day passed without a major influx of people to the shops, but it is expected that sales will heat up on the weekend

Central AmericaNews
By Q24N
In Honduras, large shopping centers have posted sale posters in their windows, but sales have been "low."
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica has received 90% of the doses contracted to Pfizer / BioNTech

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has received 90.68% of the...
Read more

A Black Friday with few buyers in Central America

Q24N (Efe) Striking posters with offers of up to...
Read more

Johnnie Walker makes its limited edition bottle of ‘La Casa de Papel’ available in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The number one brand of Scotch whiskey...
Read more

Ruta 27 will have reversible lane Monday

QCOSTARICA - You know the dry or summer season...
Read more

No Vaccine for the Pandemic of Violence Against Women in Latin America

Q REPORTS (IPS) - Despite significant legal advances in...
Read more

Supermarkets and importers in Costa Rica feeling the headaches of the container crisis

QCOSTARICA - The global container crisis is causing delays...
Read more

Exchange rate falls due to greater availability of dollars at the end of the year

QCOSTARICA - In the money market, the greater abundance...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (Efe) Striking posters with offers of up to 70% on selected merchandise, visitors in shopping centers but few shoppers in stores marked this Black Friday in Central America, where some restrictive measures are still in place due to the pandemic.

In Honduras, large shopping centers have posted sale posters in their windows, but sales have been “low.”

“There are always people who buy, just not in such quantity, but there is always someone,” the salesperson of a cell phone store in Albrook Mall, the largest shopping center in Panama, located in the capital, told Efe.

In the corridors of Albrook Mall there were people walking, with their masks on as a preventive measure against covid, but in the stores there were not many buyers, a very different image from other years, in which even an operation of transit before the massive attendance to the malls.

- Advertisement -

Panama is experiencing an acute economic crisis derived from the covid pandemic, with unemployment currently hovering around 14.5% after having reached 18.5% in 2020.

Jonathan Ems, a foreigner living in Ecuador, told Efe that he came to Panama with his family to do some shopping because in the Andean country “it is very expensive.”

Panama is a shopping destination for many residents of Central and South American countries. That is why for 5 years in October it has been celebrating the so-called “Panama Black Week”, a week of super commercial offers.

In Costa Rica, the day passed without a major influx of people to the shops, but it is expected that sales will heat up on the weekend since in this country most stores implement a “black weekend” and even a ” black November” with promotions that go beyond just one day.

The pandemic has also forced stores to adapt and make online sales one of their strengths. Traders have said they expect sales to exceed 2020, although they do not expect it to be higher than previous years.

In Nicaragua, only the large chains exhibited offers in shopping centers, where there were people walking and buyers with the odd bag, while in popular markets the attendance was the usual, as Efe found.

- Advertisement -

Black Friday or Black Friday does not have a wide impact on the commercial plane in El Salvador, where Efe found a good influx of people walking through the corridors of shopping centers but not in stores, nor in Guatemala.

A Black Friday before the elections in Honduras

In Honduras, large shopping centers have posted sales posters in their windows, but sales have been “low,” as the salesperson of an electrical appliance store told Efe.

In Tegucigalpa, according to Efe, some supermarkets register long lines and customers crowd in stores with the aim of making a purchase higher than normal to fill the pantry, due in part, according to various sources, to the electoral uncertainty that they are experiencing the country two days before the general elections on Sunday.

“It is better to be prepared, we do not know what will happen after Sunday’s elections,” Carmen Salinas, who made a long line to enter a supermarket south of the Honduran capital, told Efe.

- Advertisement -

In Sunday’s elections, more than 5 million Hondurans are summoned to the polls to elect the successor to Juan Orlando Hernández, who was re-elected in the 2017 elections, in which the opposition alleges that there was “fraud.”

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleJohnnie Walker makes its limited edition bottle of ‘La Casa de Papel’ available in Costa Rica
Next articleCosta Rica has received 90% of the doses contracted to Pfizer / BioNTech
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Global remittances will grow 7.3% this year boosted by Latin America

Q REPORTS (EFE) Global migrant remittances to developing countries will grow...
Read more

Costa Rica, only country in CA that charges a tax on the current market value

QCOSTARICA -Panama, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua charge the Marchamo -...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumption

What are the consumption habits of Costa Ricans?

QCOSTARICA - “Closeness to home” continues to be the...
Panama

Panama’s economic activity expands 14.9% in first nine months of 2021

Q24N - The monthly index of economic activity (IMAE)...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.