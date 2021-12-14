Tuesday 14 December 2021
Costa Rica has the cheapest mobile Internet in Central America

In terms of average monthly income according to the Alliance for Affordable Internet.

The Internet
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is the only country in Central America where 1 Gigabit (GB) of mobile data has a cost of 0.7% of the country’s average monthly income, according to the most recent Prosic report: Towards the Information and Knowledge Society 2021 published by the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

In El Salvador and Guatemala, 1 GB of data is almost five times more expensive for its population than it is in Costa Rica and in Honduras, it is almost 14 times

In the context of Internet affordability, that is, whether it is accessible or cheap, a value calculated by the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) is the cost of 1 Gigabit (GB) of data mobiles.

Based on this calculation, the threshold “1 by 2” was set, defined by the UN Broadband Commission, in which it is determined that 1 GB of mobile data should not cost more than 2% of the average monthly income from a country.

According to the entity, which promotes affordable access to the Internet for everyone in the world, the Internet is a necessity and not a luxury, in the context of the new digital age.

For its part, 1 GB of mobile data is equivalent to 3.14% in El Salvador; 3.51% in Guatemala; 4.42% in Belize; 5.39% in Nicaragua, and in Honduras, which would be the country with the most expensive mobile Internet for its population, equivalent to 9.66%.

This means that in El Salvador and Guatemala 1 GB of data is almost five times more expensive for its population than it is in Costa Rica, and in Honduras it is almost 14 times.

“Without a doubt, the relatively more affordable cost of the Internet in Costa Rica has a positive impact on the digital divide; particularly in the impact that income has on the possibilities that Costa Rican households have of acquiring the service,” explained Alejandro Amador, researcher at Prosic-UCR.

