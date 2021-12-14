Tuesday 14 December 2021
President of Cuba endorses integration with Latin America

Central AmericaCuba
By Q24N
Q24N (Prensa Latina) The President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel endorsed Cuba’s vocation to integrate into Latin America, on the eve of the 20th ALBA-TCP (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty) Summit to take place in Havana.

President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel

Díaz-Canel evoked in this regard the Latin American thought of Fidel Castro.

“We are Latin Americans, we belong to that great community, and one day we will join it integrally, fully: the day when the revolutionary wave sweeps away the misunderstandings of today, the chauvinisms of today, the Balkanization of today, the petty selfishness of today (…),” Diaz-Canel tweeted.

ALBA-TCP will hold a summit on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, that has on the agenda, among other topics, the analysis of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the interference of the United States in the region, and the bloc’s action program for the coming year.

 

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

