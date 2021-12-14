President of Cuba endorses integration with Latin America

Q24N (Prensa Latina) The President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel endorsed Cuba’s vocation to integrate into Latin America, on the eve of the 20th ALBA-TCP (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty) Summit to take place in Havana.

Díaz-Canel evoked in this regard the Latin American thought of Fidel Castro.

“We are Latin Americans, we belong to that great community, and one day we will join it integrally, fully: the day when the revolutionary wave sweeps away the misunderstandings of today, the chauvinisms of today, the Balkanization of today, the petty selfishness of today (…),” Diaz-Canel tweeted.

“Nosotros somos latinoamericanos, pertenecemos a esa gran comunidad, y algún día nos uniremos a ella integralmente, plenamente: el día en que la ola revolucionaria barra las incomprensiones de hoy, los chovinismos de hoy, la balcanización de hoy, los mezquinos egoísmos de hoy…” pic.twitter.com/J3hIsFIQ96 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 13, 2021

ALBA-TCP will hold a summit on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, that has on the agenda, among other topics, the analysis of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the interference of the United States in the region, and the bloc’s action program for the coming year.

