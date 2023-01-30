Monday 30 January 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rica has the highest minimum wage in Latin America

Statista Ranking. The estimates are based on nominal values, that is, they are not adjusted based on purchasing power or the cost of living in each economy.

BusinessEconomySalaries
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica’s US$160mn Circunvalación Norte

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica opened part of San José’s...
Read more

How to Choose a Smartphone by Brand, Carrier or Features

Choosing a new smartphone for yourself can be a...
Read more

The long weekends in Costa Rica in 2023

QCOSTARICA - In 2023 there will be seven long...
Read more

Summer vacations almost over: return to classes is on Feb 6

QCOSTARICA - Next Monday, February 6, the 2023 school...
Read more

Costa Rica has the highest minimum wage in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has the highest minimum wage...
Read more

Nicaragua has recovered due to exports and remittances

Q24N (EFE) The Nicaraguan economy has recovered in the...
Read more

New cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica on the decrease

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported a decrease...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢552.80 Buy

¢559.31 Sell

28 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has the highest minimum wage of Latin American countries analyzed by Statista in January 2023.

With an average remuneration of US$603 per month, our country is positioned above Uruguay (US$540) and Chile (US$475).

- Advertisement -

At the opposite end of the scale, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Argentina are in the last positions, while Venezuela has an extreme difference from the rest of the nations with a minimum wage of 130 bolivars, which is equivalent to approximately US$8.

 

In Colombia, there is a wage floor of 1,160,000 Colombian pesos, which is equivalent to about US$242 dollars, while in Argentina the conversion of the minimum wage of 65,427 Argentine pesos to the US currency yields only about US$189 dollars.

List of minimum wages in Latin America. Data source: Bloomberg.

In Costa Rica, after the drop in the dollar exchange rate in recent days, this figure is higher, since the minimum monthly wage for workers in Costa Rica is ¢352,000 (US$625) for unskilled occupations, ¢452,000 (US$803 ) for specialized, ¢626,000 (US$1,112) for a university bachelor’s degree and ¢752,000 (US$1,336) for a university graduate, according to the list established by the Ministry of Labor for the first semester of 2023.

Read more: Colombia has one of the lowest minimum wages in Latin America

Although the national cost of living is also one of the highest in the region, this factor does not alter the analysis according to Statista.

- Advertisement -

The estimates by Statista are based on nominal values, that is, they are not adjusted based on purchasing power or the cost of living in each economy. Therefore, the comparison can often seem unfair.

On the other hand, the adjustment in the minimum wage that corresponds by law each year to the majority of workers in Latin America was not enough for countries like Mexico, which despite a 20% increase is in tenth position with US$325.

Minimum wages in Latin America in 2023

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNicaragua has recovered due to exports and remittances
Next articleSummer vacations almost over: return to classes is on Feb 6
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica in 2022 recovered 75% of tourists who visited the country prior to the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica closed the year 2022 with the arrival...
Read more

Costa Rica to normalize consular relations with Venezuela

QCOSTARICA - The government of Rodrigo Chaves will start the process...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Central America

Nicaragua has recovered due to exports and remittances

Q24N (EFE) The Nicaraguan economy has recovered in the...
Travel

Why do you have to be at airport 3 hours before?

QCOSTARICA - Two hours for a domestic flight and...
Paying the bills