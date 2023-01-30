Summer vacations almost over: return to classes is on Feb 6

The 2023 school year in Costa Rica for primary and secondary students starts on Monday, February 6 and ends on December 12

QCOSTARICA – Next Monday, February 6, the 2023 school year begins, as thousands of students return to classes.

For this, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) has prepared a special operation to ensure a safe return to school.

Verifying that the maximum speed is respected in school zones and the use of child safety seats in vehicles are the main objectives.

Likewise, special attention will be paid to pedestrian crossings to ensure that parents who drop off their children walking to school cross the streets use pedestrian bridges, and respect traffic lights.

Remember that the fine for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone is ¢124,000.

Costa Rica’s school year

The 2023 school year in Costa Rica for primary and secondary students starts on Monday, February 6 and ends on December 12, according to the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).approaches.

The classic intermediate vacation period will be from July 3 to July 14. During the school year, there are many holidays, celebrations of anniversaries and festivals, among others. The complete school calendar for the year 2023 can be found on the site: https://calendario.mep.go.cr/2023/app/.

In the last several years, Costa Rica has experienced atypical educational years: in 2018 and 2019, several teacher strikes, in 2020 covid-19 halted classes, with interruptions carried into 2021 and 2022, minor interruptions in the school year included a “rainy recess” ordered by the Ministry of Health in October last.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

