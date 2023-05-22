Monday 22 May 2023
Costa Rica: Intel recognized as one of the most ethical companies in the world

The company has been honored by the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance for the past thirteen years in a row!

BusinessRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Costa Rica: Intel recognized as one of the most ethical companies in the world

QCOSTARICA – Intel was honored to be one of the 2023 Most Ethical Companies selected by the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance, a global network dedicated to advancing business integrity.

This marks the 13th year Intel has been included on the list, which recognized 135 organizations, from 19 different countries and 46 industries, for their commitment to ethics.

Intel’s RISE corporate social responsibility strategy and goals are focused on using technology and the expertise of its employees to create a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable world.

Adriana Díaz, director of public relations and sustainability of Intel Costa Rica, said, “At Intel we’re focused on using technology to tackle complex global issues. From Costa Rica, we contribute to Intel’s efforts by developing initiatives that support environmental sustainability and responsibility in the supply chain, social impact, diversity, and inclusion.”

Intel emphasizes ethics and transparency in all of their operations, and is committed to reducing the digital divide, promoting fair representation and inclusion in the tech industry, and caring for their employees, suppliers, and community.

In Costa Rica, Intel employs over 3,500 people and over 5,400 contractors.

They have three main centers of excellence:

The Research and Development Center (R&D): Currently the largest engineering center and the largest exporter of these services in the country, dedicated to the design, prototype, test and validation of integrated circuit solutions and platforms.

Processor Assembly and Testing: This is the Manufacturing and Supply Chain organization where some of Intel’s leading servers are assembled, tested, packaged, and shipped directly to customers.​

The Global Services Center: designs, executes, transforms and innovates global cross-functional business processes across Finance, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, and the supply chain.

 

Previous articleHonda launches preventive campaign to replace airbags in 25,000 vehicles in Costa Rica
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

