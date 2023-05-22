Honda launches preventive campaign to replace airbags in 25,000 vehicles in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Honda, through its distributor FACO in Costa Rica, is launching a campaign to replace airbag inflators located in the driver’s and passenger’s seats of certain vehicles from 1996 to 2016.

This is due to the potential for them to deploy incorrectly and cause serious injury.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Honda is organizing a free repair marathon, “reparatón”, from 8 am to 5 pm next Thursday to Sunday (May 25 to May 28) at the National Stadium in La Sabana.

Customers can check the VIN number at www.hondacostarica.com/seguridad-productos, by email at servicioalcliente@hondafaco.com or calling customer service at (506) 2010-4100, to see if their vehicle needs to be serviced.

Honda-trained technicians will make the changes. The process takes around 45 minutes, with recreational spaces set up to make waiting pleasant. Refreshments and waiting places will be provided.

“For the second year in a row, we urge Honda vehicle owners to attend this call, verifying if their vehicle qualifies within the category that must make the change in order to always prioritize the safety of all its passengers, the service will be without an appointment. and 100% free,” stated Francisco Castro, Marketing Director of Honda Costa Rica.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...