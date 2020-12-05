Saturday, 5 December 2020
HealthRedaqted

Costa Rica investigates possible covid-19 reinfection in eight people

One of them has already passed away; the results are expected before the end of the year. Researchers say more suspected cases could come up for analysis this month

by Rico
89

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is investigation eight suspected cases of reinfection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19.

Adriana Torres, from Health Surveillance, confirmed that there are four men and four women. One of the men has already passed away.

- Advertisement -

In October, there were reports of an investigation of three possible reinfections. This another the investigation includes if focused on another five people, who are already recovered, from a possible second infection.

This study is being carried out by a technical group that brings together professionals from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), the Ministry of Health, the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (Inciensa ).

“The patient’s manifestation of symptoms, laboratory tests, the time that passes between one episode and another, are among some other things that are taken into review,” Torres said.

The specialist said that it is possible that before the end of the year other suspected cases of a second infection with the virus will appear.

- Advertisement -

How do you know if there is a reinfection or not?

The question is key. At the international level, there are protocols designed to define for sure whether or not it is a reinfection.

For this, genomic analyzes must be performed, that is, all the genetics of the virus that caused the two infections must be analyzed.

In other words, first an analysis is made of the genetics of the virus in the sample that was taken from the person to diagnose the first infection, and then the same genomic analysis is carried out on the second.

It looks for differences or genetic changes (mutations) between the virus of the first infection and the second.

If mutations are found to be present, it would confirm that they are two separate infections and not the same one that simply had no symptoms for some time.

- Advertisement -

But to determine this, both samples must be taken in the laboratory to make the comparative analysis, if they are not available, it will not be possible to determine.

“Due to the limitations that exist in the country, this makes some people only suspects,” Torres said.

Reinfections in the world

At this time, only 26 cases of reinfection have been determined with scientific evidence out of 41.4 million cases. These have been seen in nine countries: Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Qatar, the United States, India, Ecuador, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Only one person has passed away.

However, at this time 1,191 people are under investigation, of which 16 died.

The first documented reinfection was reported on August 24 in a Hong Kong man.

So far, Latin America only registers one documented case of reinfection, a 46-year-old Ecuadorian that was reported on August 30. In Brazil, 247 possible cases are being investigated and in Mexico 258. In Paraguay, health authorities said this Thursday that “several” cases are being analyzed, at least ten of the deceased.

Just over three months after the first documented reinfection, several questions remain to be answered. In many cases, it takes more time to find out.

Are the cases in which a reinfection is more serious than the first exceptions? How rare are these exceptions? Isn’t there a pattern that tells us if it will be lighter the second time than the first?

If someone is reinfected, can they transmit the virus, does it produce enough viral quantity to infect someone else?

Will there be only one reinfection or can we be infected more than twice?

How will this affect the duration of protection of vaccines? Will more doses be necessary?

“This is not an exact phenomenon. Biology is never exact and depends on many individual factors, but, above all, we need time to know how things are developing ”, Costa Rican virologist Eugenia Corrales Aguilar said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: Caja warned reaching max of hiring professionals necessary for the care of patients
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Caja warned reaching max of hiring professionals necessary for the care of patients

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After multiple and vehement calls to maintain measures to...
Read more

Canadian premier gives emotional virus message

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA "If you don't think that COVID's real right now, you're...
Read more

MOST READ

Diplomacy

Costa Rica and Canada celebrate 100 years of official relations

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - To celebrate 100 years of official relations between Costa Rica and Canada, a commemorative medal was coined which highlights, among other things,...
Read more
HQ

Traffic Fines for 2021

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - This is the list with the correct amounts of fines for traffic violations in effect starting January 1, 2021. ...
Health

COVID-19 the leading cause of deaths in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - COVID-19 is already the leading cause of death in Costa Rica. This was detailed this Tuesday in a press conference by the...
Economy

Costa Rica government spends more on wages than the average of any region in the world

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It has been said over and over that Costa Rica is the Switzerland of Central America. But when the two are compaired,...
National

AyA Out of Control: Ombudswoman denounces utility

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Ombudswoman, Catalina Crespo, denounced that the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) - the national water uitlity - is...
Redaqted

The global airline with no passengers, no cargo and flies just one way

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN) — The team at Jet Test and Transport runs a global airline -- but the planes fly on a one-way trip without passengers...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.