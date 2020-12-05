Saturday, 5 December 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Caja warned reaching max of hiring professionals necessary for the care of patients

by Rico
68

QCOSTARICA – After multiple and vehement calls to maintain measures to prevent the rebound in covid-19 cases at Christmas time, the number of news cases daily continues in the 1,000 mark, hospitalizations are up and so are deaths.

In the week from Saturday, November 28) to Friday, December 4, there were 6,593 new cases) and 83 deaths associated with covid-19 reported, 34 of them in the last two days, Thusday and Friday, December 3 and 4.

As of Friday, the accumulated total of cases is 143,685 since the first on March 6, of which 123,599 are Costa Ricans and 20,086 foreginers.

A total of 95,789 (66.7%) have recovered.

The total deaths now is 1,773, of which 1,107 are men and 666 women, ranging in age from 9 to 101 years.

In hospital Friday were 573 people, of which 212 are in intensive care.

On Friday, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) warned that they have already reached the max of hiring professionals necessary for the care of patients with covid-19.

Staff are subjected to extended hours and continuous on-call.

