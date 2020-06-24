Costa Rica is a UN sanitary evacuation plan destination

(QCOSTARICA) Within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) system prepared a Medical Evacuation Plan that guarantees the evacuation of the organization’s officials to countries where the risk and management of the health crisis has demonstrated a reaction of excellence in the face of the pandemic.

“Costa Rica has been recognized by the United Nations as one of the places in Latin America and the Caribbean with the necessary health infrastructure to attend to any case of humanitarian evacuation within the context of COVID-19,” indicates the Foreign Ministry.

Within this plan, all transportation, hospitalization and treatment expenses are borne by the UN and in the case of Costa Rica, the plan has been established with the network of private hospitals.

“The strength of the national health system, both publicly and privately, is recognized by the international community and in particular by the United Nations, and proof of this is the designation of Costa Rica as one of the destinations for the sanitary evacuation “, indicates the Foreign Ministry.

At the moment, only a single top UN official working in Haiti was transferred to a private hospital in San José as a humanitarian response.

“He does not have CVID-19,” said Daniel Salas, Minister of Health.

