Wednesday, 24 June 2020
DONATE
Redaqted

Costa Rica is a UN sanitary evacuation plan destination

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
22
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) system prepared a Medical Evacuation Plan that guarantees the evacuation of the organization’s officials to countries where the risk and management of the health crisis has demonstrated a reaction of excellence in the face of the pandemic.

“Costa Rica has been recognized by the United Nations as one of the places in Latin America and the Caribbean with the necessary health infrastructure to attend to any case of humanitarian evacuation within the context of COVID-19,” indicates the Foreign Ministry.

Within this plan, all transportation, hospitalization and treatment expenses are borne by the UN and in the case of Costa Rica, the plan has been established with the network of private hospitals.

- paying the bills -

“The strength of the national health system, both publicly and privately, is recognized by the international community and in particular by the United Nations, and proof of this is the designation of Costa Rica as one of the destinations for the sanitary evacuation “, indicates the Foreign Ministry.

At the moment, only a single top UN official working in Haiti was transferred to a private hospital in San José as a humanitarian response.

“He does not have CVID-19,” said Daniel Salas, Minister of Health.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCOVID-19 detected in Auto Mercado worker in Escazú
Next articleLegislators fault Carlos Alvarado for unemployment and not the COVID-19
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Redaqted

Costa Rica is a UN sanitary evacuation plan destination

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) system prepared a Medical Evacuation Plan that guarantees the evacuation of the...
Read more
Redaqted

Opening to international tourism would start with countries without magnified transmission of COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Without giving a specific date, including not commenting if the current restrictions of the arrival of tourists will be lifted or extended, the...
Brazil

Brazil coronavirus infections surpass 1 million; no end in sight

Q24N -
Brazil's confirmed coronavirus case count has passed 1 million, with 48,954 deaths, according to data released by the country's Health Ministry. Brazil is the second...
HQ

Overcoming crisis in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
(Newswire) Costa Rica is known around the world over for its rainforests, coffee and beaches. But despite Costa Rica's reputation for safety and its...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 64 new cases, face masks mandadory

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, at the noon presser on Monday said that starting  Saturday, June 27, the use of face masks...
Interest Rates

President signs law to regulate usury

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On Tuesday, President Carlos Alvarado signed into law the usury law that sets a maximum interest rate of 39% loans in colones and...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA