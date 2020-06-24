Wednesday, 24 June 2020
COVID-19 detected in Auto Mercado worker in Escazú

(QCOSTARICA) AutoMercado confirmed on Tuesday about a positive case of COVID-19 in one of its employees, at the store located in the Plaza Atlantis Shopping Center, in San Rafael de Escazú.

“Due to the nature of our business, we are constantly monitoring any risk situation, thanks to all these protocols that we have followed, a COVID-19 positive was indeed detected in a worker,” says the press release issued by the supermarket chain.

After learning of the case, the Ministry of Health managed to identify that the epidemiological link of the infection occurred outside the point of service, so this person is in isolation.

The company announced that the supermarket is operating normally and in accordance with the guidelines established by the health authorities.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Escazú has 20 active cases of the virus, being the fifth canton of San José with the most COVID-19 infections.

