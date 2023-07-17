Costa Rica is the 72nd country in the world to create a startup

Q COSTA RICA – According to StartupBlink, a research center and global map of emerging business ecosystems, Costa Rica has been ranked 72nd out of the world’s best countries to create a startup.

The Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2023 gave the country a total score of 0.917, making it eighth in Latin America.

This score is based on an algorithm that compares objective and quantifiable data between regions, countries and cities, either from the StartupBlink map or from a trusted global data partner.

The analysis revealed that San José, the only ecosystem considered, had a score of 0.88 and the Costa Rican startup scene is strongest in Health, Fintech, and Energy and Environment.

It was noted that the country’s political stability makes it attractive to foreign investments and partnerships, and the public sector has made efforts to create a favorable climate for the digital economy.

“The country’s stable political climate makes its startup scenario attractive for foreign investment and partnerships. Costa Rica invests heavily in educating its population and training its talented technological workforce. As a result, the country built a vibrant tech hub in San Jose as one of the country’s top hubs, home to tech giants like IBM and Microsoft. The public sector supported this by introducing new legislation and strategies that would create a favorable climate for the digital economy,” the report states.

While the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel are the top countries for startup creation, Brazil, Chile and Mexico are leading in Latin America.

Areas of opportunity for Costa Rica include greater financing, support for startups in early stages and increased promotion of the country’s startup scene globally.

The best countries in the world to create a Startup:

United States United Kingdom Israel Canada Sweden

… Costa Rica

The 10 best countries in Latin America to create a Startup

1. Brazil

2. Chile

3. Mexico

4. Colombia

5. Argentina

7. Peru

8. Costa Rica

9. Ecuador

10. Panama



