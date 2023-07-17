Monday 17 July 2023
Costa Rica is set to have three technology-based tools for inspecting cargo containers.

This important investment, made by APM Terminals Moín, will be fully implemented and operated by the authorities of the Government of Costa Rica.

Q COSTA RICA – The Costa Rican Government and APM Terminals Moín have implemented two new technological tools in order to make the port more efficient, agile, modern, and safe.

Costa Rica inaugurates two new container scanners at Moin Terminal in Limón.

These two scanners at APM Terminals are added to the one currently in operation since 2020, giving authorities more efficient means of preventing unlawful freight and container pollution, thus enhancing the reputation and standing of the country in both the North American and European markets.

This investment by APM Terminals Moín will be managed by the Government and will provide greater security for exports.

The arrival of APM Terminals has opened up the Costa Rican market and improved its connectivity with other countries, and the introduction of scanners will help to improve the country’s reputation in international markets.

“With the arrival of APM Terminals in Costa Rica, in October 2018, we opened the Costa Rican market to many more destinations. With our port we have improved the country’s connectivity with various markets, allowing exports and imports to different countries. This inauguration of scanners will allow our clients and international markets to see Costa Rica as a safer country, raising its country brand. Our thanks to the Government of Costa Rica for its collaboration in the search for the security of imports and exports”, said Leo Huisman, regional director APM Terminals Americas.

From July 13, the Government will have officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) take over the security of the Moín Container Terminal, which has handled more than 5 million containers since its opening in October 2018.

Read more: President Chaves: “We Ticos, this country, do not deserve the reputation of being the largest cocaine exporter in the world”

The terminal operates continually, without interruption, throughout all of the days and months of the year. This sets Costa Rica apart from other countries in the region in terms of competitiveness. The TCM is designed to accommodate vessels of up to 8,500 TEUs (a measure of volume in units of twenty-foot long containers).

 

