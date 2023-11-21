Tuesday 21 November 2023
Costa Rica is the 7th most innovative country in Latin America

#Ranking
Rico
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — Costa Rica entered the top 10 of the most innovative countries in Latin America according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), one of the 15 specialized agencies of the United Nations.

With 27.9 points out of 100 in the 2023 Global Innovation Index, our country ranks seventh in the region and 74th worldwide.

The Index classifies 132 economies according to their innovation capabilities, based on 80 indicators grouped into seven pillars: institutions, business sophistication, human capital and research, knowledge and technology production, infrastructure, creative production and market sophistication.

Costa Rica obtained 57.9 points in institutions; 42 in infrastructure; 28.6 in business sophistication; 27.8 in human capital and research; 27.1 in market sophistication; 21.6 in knowledge and technology production; and 16.2 in creative production.

“Costa Rica performs above the regional average in knowledge and technology, business sophistication, human capital and research, infrastructure and institutions,” the report states.

Brazil leads innovation in Latin America for the first time, beating Chile, which held that position for eight consecutive years, followed by Mexico, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

Globally, Switzerland is the most innovative economy, for the thirteenth consecutive year, followed by Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

