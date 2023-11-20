Monday 20 November 2023
Scorching weather expected for Costa Rica in 2024

What's in store for us in the next few months as Costa Rica gets hotter and hotter in 2024?

#Climate Change
Rico
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — In an announcement that has set off climate alarms, the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) reveals that the first months of next year promise to be hot, scorching, with temperatures exceeding the highest average by up to 2 degrees Celsius.

The prediction not only puts meteorologists on alert but also raises questions about how this thermal increase will affect daily life in the country.

The North and Central Pacific region will be particularly affected by this phenomenon, according to the IMN forecast.

Karina Hernández, of the IMN Climatology department, addressed the topic, highlighting the need to prepare for a scenario where heat will be the undisputed protagonist.

The news comes at a time when the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE)  – National Emergency Commission, already declared a yellow alert in the country on October 18, in anticipation of droughts that could last in the coming months.

The question that resonates is: How will this increase in temperature affect the daily life of Costa Ricans?

The drought, associated with the El Niño Phenomenon that is expected to persist until April 2024, is emerging as a challenge that will demand preventive measures and careful management of water resources.

How will we face water scarcity? What impact will it have on agriculture and wildlife?

While meteorological and emergency authorities work on strategies to mitigate possible effects, the population is also facing the reality of climate change that requires constant adaptation.

