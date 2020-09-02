Costa Rica land borders continue closed

(QCOSTARICA) With the opening of the air and sea borders to tourists from authorized countries, and residents, important to note that the land borders – Peñas Blancas and Las Tablilla with Nicaragua and Paso Canos and Sixaola with Panama – continue closed.

According to executive decree 42585-MGP-S, the land borders will continue closed until September 30, 2020.

The date also applies to all “impedimentos de ingreso” (entry impediments) on residents who left the country after March 25, 2020.

- paying the bills -

Currently, only Costa Rican nationals and residents who do not have the impediment, that is left the country prior to March 25, can enter at land borders.

- paying the bills -