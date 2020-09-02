Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Immigration carries out migratory control to more than 10,000 people in the first month of air opening

In August, about 45 people of different nationalities were rejected (not allowed entry) for failure to comply with the requirements to enter Costa Rica

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) With the opening of airports for commercial flights starting in August, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME) reports it has carried out the migratory control of more than 10,000 people, 4,200 people arrivals to and 6,200 departures from Costa Rica, all of them, at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO).

As part of the controls, the immigration service verifies that the requirements established for tourists are met, such as:

  • Ticket for continuity of travel or return to your country
  • Demonstration of economic solvency corresponding to $ =100 per month of tourism
  • Passport in good condition and the visa (if needed)
  • Have no entry impediment
In addition, foreigners must now verify compliance with sanitary requirements:

  • Demonstrate permanence in the countries or cities authorized to enter the country.
  • Verification of the form called “Health Pass” that is available at the link
  • Demonstrate they travel insurance, either acquired from any of the local insurers or international insurance endorsed by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, which covers at least the expenses of accommodation and medical expenses generated by the COVID-19 disease. In the event that group insurance is presented, the coverage must be sufficient to cover the accommodation and medical expenses generated by the COVID-19 disease to each of the persons covered
  • Present a document in English or Spanish that proves that a test called COVID-19 PCR-RT was performed within 72 hours (extended from 48 hours) prior to the flight to Costa Rica, with a negative result.

According to the DGME, about 45 people of different nationalities were rejected (not allowed entry) for failure to comply with these requirements in the first month.

As of September 1, the authorized countries are Canada, the European Union (Schengen area), the United Kingdom, Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

From the United States, authorized entry is, from September 1, for residents New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.  And, from September 15, residents of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Colorado will also be authorized for entry.

For any questions about your travel situation, it is best to contact the Costa Rica consulate nearest you or the DGME at their website www.migracion.go.cr, or through their Facebook page.

