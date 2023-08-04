Costa Rica launches campaign based on “Pura Vida” to draw in Mexican tourists

QCOSTARICA – With the slogan, “Costa Rica is Pura Vida!”, the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Institute – launched an advertising campaign in Mexico City that seeks to attract and invite Mexicans to visit our country and discover why we are “Pura Vida”.

Being the first time that the ICT develops an advertising campaign aimed at the Mexican market, the campaign will be used to generate “awareness” of the destination and show Costa Rica as a great place, where the visitor can have amazing experiences and build beautiful memories in this region, and that’s why “Pura Vida” was the inspiration for this plan.

Costa Rica offers a great diversity of places and tourist destinations that are shown in audiovisual materials and impressions such as the Nauyaca Waterfalls, located in the south of the country; La Fortuna de San Carlos, Punta Uva, Puerto Viejo and Cocles, in Limón; the iconic National Theater and the emblematic Barrio Escalante, among others, as an appetizer to invite Mexicans to live great experiences that generate memories and make them return to our country on vacation.

- Advertisement -

“The ‘Costa Rica is Pura Vida’ campaign is an invitation to discover happiness in the daily experiences and lifestyle that our natural beauties offer, as well as to explore the corners of the country with family, friends, partner and meet that ‘Pura Vida’ is gratitude and appreciation for what we have, as well as a continuous and sustainable commitment that promotes collective well-being for future generations”, mentioned the Minister of Tourism and head of the ICT, William Rodríguez.

Rodríguez traveled to Mexico to present the campaign to the media, influencers and the Mexican business sector; He also held interviews with journalists from publications such as Trade News, Jet News, Travel Pulse MX, Expansión, Concierge Magazine, W-Radio, El Financiero Bloomberg, Radio Imagen and Travel Report MX.

Strategic positioning actions

To publicize the campaign and due to traffic congestion in Mexico City, on the Vía Verde, a reference point with vertical gardens that provide oxygen to the city, its 62 fixed screens showed the campaign “Costa Rica is Pura Vida” for four days, on August 02 and 03 in a continuous schedule. Likewise, it will be seen again today, Friday the 4th, and on Saturday, August 5.

During the hours of showings, the images of Costa Rica’s tourist attractions will be projected exclusively without the presence of other brands or tourist destinations. This vehicular artery located in the Mexican capital stands out for the high traffic of thousands of vehicles, which ensures the messages being seen by more than 3 million Mexicans.

The images of the campaign will also be seen in the State of Mexico through 11 3D screens, in the Peripheral Ring.

The promotional audiovisuals will also be projected in movie theaters, social networks and digital media to motivate thousands of potential tourists to discover the beauties of our country. As a complement, an exclusive section for Mexicans was also launched on the website www.visitecostarica.com and will even put them in direct contact with specialized tour operators. The first stage of the “Costa Rica is Pura Vida” campaign will last one month, then the second stage will be activated in October and November.

- Advertisement -

For almost 2 years, the ICT has generated previous communication and public relations strategies in Mexico, with the purpose of inviting the Aztec traveler to discover our destination, taste its gastronomy, learn about the culture, crafts and marvel at the beaches, mountains or the city to feel like one more Tico and now wants them to also live the “Pura Vida” experience, through this advertising campaign that complements and enhances the efforts made.

According to the most recent data from the ICT, in the first half of 2023, 35,866 Mexican tourists visited us by air, 46.3% more than the figures for the same period in 2022.

Source: ICT

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related