What to Do During a Costa Rican Tropical Rainstorm

Welcoming over three million tourists annually, Costa Rica is one of South America’s most sought-after holiday destinations. There are plenty of reasons that so many travelers pick the country for rest and relaxation.

The country has something for everyone, from sweeping beaches offering incredible views and refreshing waters to the pleasing sounds and sights in the tropical rainforests. There are even volcanoes that more daring visitors can explore and discover the wonder behind.

However, while Costa Rica certainly has enough things to keep you exploring its natural beauty, it can also be prone to sudden and fierce tropical rainstorms. If you’re in the area when one of these arrives, you’ll likely want to stay away from the outdoor world.

Thankfully, while the falling rain and blasting winds of the rainstorms the region is known for may dampen the world outside, plenty of indoor activities will keep your spirits high and dry. Below are some of the best things to do to keep occupied when the heavens open.

Visit a Soda (Bar)

A Costa Rican bar, known locally as a “soda,” is a great place to wait out a storm or escape your hotel room if you’ve already been indoors for a while. Many hotels in the region have sodas available to guests, so you don’t have to brave the storm and travel to get there.

While visiting the bar, you can enjoy a relaxing drink, plan the next stop of your itinerary with your traveling partner, or even meet some of the locals—who almost always have a story to tell. On particularly stormy days, many sodas also offer rainy-day soups. These will warm you up quickly and make you feel right at home.

While at a soda, you can also experience the unique “Pura Vida” lifestyle the country is known for. Translating to a simple (or pure) life, Costa Ricans tend to take things as they come and enjoy life. What better mantra to adopt if you’re trapped indoors?

Embrace History

Another fantastic way to experience the country while remaining indoors (and dry) is to visit one of the many excellent museums in the region. Visiting these can give you an incredible day as you learn more about the country’s history and see artifacts you wish you could own.

The Museums of the Central Bank of Costa Rica is one of the best to visit if you are fascinated with history and artifacts from decades ago. The museum, including pre-Columbian gold, 56 sculptures, and over 1,318 other ancient artifacts, will keep you exploring so long that the rain may be gone before you leave.

Likewise, the Jade Museum, founded in 1977 but relocated to its current modern location in 2014, is a fascinating place to whittle away the hours. In it, you will find numerous incredible items, including the world’s largest collection of American jade.

Lockdown

If the rain is thundering down and you don’t feel like traveling to an indoor activity nearby, one of the best things to do is have a private lockdown and take some well-deserved time off in your hotel or Airbnb.

During this time, you can read a book (or two) you’ve been meaning to finish, catch up on local or international television, share your vacation stories with friends and family on social media, and even try your luck at several great online casinos.

If all that sounds a bit much, you can also simply take it easy and rest with an afternoon (or full-day) siesta that will leave you feeling recharged and ready to tackle your vacation once the storm clouds clear. Consider it a day off—you deserve it!

Shop Till You Drop

If the wet weather gets you down, indoor markets will surely perk your spirits up again. Exploring these markets lets you uncover the country’s local delicacies, tastes, sounds, and sights.

San José Central Market, which opened in 1880 and is still one of the biggest markets in the country, offers an incredible atmosphere filled with smiling locals looking to sell their wares. The market has everything from mouth-watering foods to exotic spices and souvenirs that will have you battling to decide which to purchase.

Like any local soda, the market is a great way to experience the locals’ Pura Vida culture firsthand.

Order an In-Room Massage

If you want to stay cozied up in your room yet still do something you wouldn’t usually do in your home, one of the best things to do is order a rejuvenating massage. Not only can you do this from your rental or hotel, but it is one of the best ways to get true relaxation and work out all the stresses from your regular life.

The country has multiple fantastic massage companies that will come directly to you to give you one of the best full-body relaxations you can imagine. Opting for a deep-tissue massage is a great way to get your body and mind to unwind and get your blood pumping.

Conclusion

If you’re traveling to Costa Rica and are stuck indoors due to unpredictable weather, there’s no need to despair. There are many excellent indoor activities that you can enjoy, and they can even help you have a more restful and relaxing vacation.

So, if the sky has opened and raindrops are pummeling the roof of your hotel or guesthouse, try one of the above activities. By doing so, you can still make the most of your holiday to one of the best vacation destinations in South America.

