Costa Rica maintains its land borders closed to tourists until March 1

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica will maintain its land borders closed to the entry of tourists until March 1, 2021.

This means that only Costa Ricans or foreigners who have a legal stay authorized under the immigration categories of permanent, temporary, special or non-resident residence subcategory stay, can enter the country by land.

The validity of the measure will be reviewed and analyzed by the Executive Power in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of the disease in our country, to determine if it is extended or suspended beyond March 1, 2021.

The decree was signed by President Carlos Alvarado; Michael Soto, Minister of Public Security; and Daniel Salas, Minister of Health.

From the La Gaceta published Friday, January 29, 2021:

“Article 2.- This Executive Decree is effective as of February 1, 2021.”

Costa Rica entry requirements

Permanent or temporary Costa Rican residency may enter Costa Rica through authorized land border crossings at the Nicaragua and Panama border, and must present the following documentation:

Valid passport Valid DIMEX (residency card) Proof Caja payments are up to date for each person entering, A completed Health Pass (Pase de Salud) Foreigners with temporary or permanent residence or temporary category who return to Costa Rica must demonstrate the insurance by the Costa Rican social security, which can be verified at https://sfa.ccss.sa.cr/servMedicos/validarDerechos.do Residents not up to date with Caja payments will still be allowed to enter but will be required to become up to date with all payments within 22 days. Persons in this category must also purchase health insurance to cover the cost of any COVID-19 treatment or lodging for the 22-day grace period. Temporary or permanent residents who enter Costa Rica via a designated land border crossing will receive a sanitary order requiring a 14-day in-home quarantine.

Tourists visiting Costa Rica can only enter by air by way of the Juan Santamaria international airport in San Jose (SJO) or the Daniel Oduber International airport in Liberia (LIR), Guanacaste and will be required to, in addition to a valid passport and Health Pass, purchase health insurance for their intended stay.

