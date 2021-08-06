Friday 6 August 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rica negotiates the purchase of doses to vaccinate children and to reinforce against COVID-19 in 2022

Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Are we in Costa Rica facing a new wave of covid-19 infections?

QCOSTARICA - Are we in Costa Rica facing a...
Read more

Costa Rica negotiates the purchase of doses to vaccinate children and to reinforce against COVID-19 in 2022

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is negotiating with the pharmaceutical...
Read more

50 years ago today: Four poisoned with insecticide in Santa Ana

TODAY COSTA RICA-  Fifty years ago today, Dr. Eladio...
Read more

Noelia Vargas closed the participation of Costa Rica in the Olympic Games

QCOSTARICA - With good performance, Costa Rica's Noelia Vargas...
Read more

Tornado in Santa Bárbara de Heredia unroofed houses, felled trees

QCOSTARICA - A tornado in Heredia, falling trees in...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is negotiating with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the purchase of doses to vaccinate against COVID-19 in 2022 for the population between 2 and 12 years of age, as well as the booster immunization of those over 58 years of age and first responders.

File photo of the arrival of Pfzier vaccines at the Juan Santamaria airport

Casa Presidencial said in a statement that it is evaluating the acquisition of an additional 2.5 million doses, of which about 1.5 million would be destined for the pediatric population (two doses per person) and the additional million for the population over 58 years of age and first responders.

- Advertisement -

The company Pfizer is developing the pediatric vaccine against COVID-19 and the Government is making progress in the negotiations with the pharmaceutical company for the protection of Costa Rican children, once the endorsement of a strict regulatory agency has been obtained, which is expected later this year

“The country is in a negotiation process to ensure access to vaccines against Covid-19 that could be used in 2022. This is similar to the negotiation process that took place in 2020 and that allowed us to secure vaccines for this year,” explained Agustín Castro, Minister of Communication.

Castro added that the government evaluated other pediatric vaccine options that are also under development such as the Moderna company; however, due to pricing and likely approval time, Pfizer is a more competitive option.

Like the previous acquisitions of vaccines against COVID-19, with the endorsement of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, the 2.5 million doses would be purchased through the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care ( CNE) through the National Emergency Fund.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article50 years ago today: Four poisoned with insecticide in Santa Ana
Next articleAre we in Costa Rica facing a new wave of covid-19 infections?
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

12 years and over will be vaccinated according to availability of doses

QCOSTARICA - Given the low influx of people over 20 years...
Read more

First case of delta variant detected in El Salvador

Q24N - El Salvador’s health minister, Francisco Alabi, on Saturday said...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Coronavirus

85% of hospitalized for covid-19 in France are not vaccinated

Paris. People who have not been vaccinated against covid-19...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 6: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, August 6, vehicles with...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.