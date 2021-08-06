Costa Rica negotiates the purchase of doses to vaccinate children and to reinforce against COVID-19 in 2022

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is negotiating with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the purchase of doses to vaccinate against COVID-19 in 2022 for the population between 2 and 12 years of age, as well as the booster immunization of those over 58 years of age and first responders.

Casa Presidencial said in a statement that it is evaluating the acquisition of an additional 2.5 million doses, of which about 1.5 million would be destined for the pediatric population (two doses per person) and the additional million for the population over 58 years of age and first responders.

- Advertisement -

The company Pfizer is developing the pediatric vaccine against COVID-19 and the Government is making progress in the negotiations with the pharmaceutical company for the protection of Costa Rican children, once the endorsement of a strict regulatory agency has been obtained, which is expected later this year

“The country is in a negotiation process to ensure access to vaccines against Covid-19 that could be used in 2022. This is similar to the negotiation process that took place in 2020 and that allowed us to secure vaccines for this year,” explained Agustín Castro, Minister of Communication.

Castro added that the government evaluated other pediatric vaccine options that are also under development such as the Moderna company; however, due to pricing and likely approval time, Pfizer is a more competitive option.

Like the previous acquisitions of vaccines against COVID-19, with the endorsement of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, the 2.5 million doses would be purchased through the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care ( CNE) through the National Emergency Fund.