50 years ago today: Four poisoned with insecticide in Santa Ana

TODAY COSTA RICA- Fifty years ago today, Dr. Eladio Chaverri, head of the Food Control Department of the Ministry of Public Health, said that in Santa Ana four people were poisoned with insecticide.

The doctor indicated that by mistake, these people poured on their coffee several teaspoons of a substance that serves to eliminate flies and that looks like sugar.

The powdered insecticide was distributed by Public Health in that region in view of the plague of flies that affects the area.

Dr. Chaverri indicated that it is convenient to use this type of toxic substance far from where food is handled.

The poisoned were taken to the hospital, and thanks to medical attention, they are now out of danger.

Source: La Nacion archives