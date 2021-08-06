Friday 6 August 2021
type here...
Search

50 years ago today: Four poisoned with insecticide in Santa Ana

People poured on their coffee several teaspoons of a substance that serves to eliminate flies and that looks like sugar

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Are we in Costa Rica facing a new wave of covid-19 infections?

QCOSTARICA - Are we in Costa Rica facing a...
Read more

Costa Rica negotiates the purchase of doses to vaccinate children and to reinforce against COVID-19 in 2022

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is negotiating with the pharmaceutical...
Read more

50 years ago today: Four poisoned with insecticide in Santa Ana

TODAY COSTA RICA-  Fifty years ago today, Dr. Eladio...
Read more

Noelia Vargas closed the participation of Costa Rica in the Olympic Games

QCOSTARICA - With good performance, Costa Rica's Noelia Vargas...
Read more

Tornado in Santa Bárbara de Heredia unroofed houses, felled trees

QCOSTARICA - A tornado in Heredia, falling trees in...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

TODAY COSTA RICA-  Fifty years ago today, Dr. Eladio Chaverri, head of the Food Control Department of the Ministry of Public Health, said that in Santa Ana four people were poisoned with insecticide.

The doctor indicated that by mistake, these people poured on their coffee several teaspoons of a substance that serves to eliminate flies and that looks like sugar.

- Advertisement -

The powdered insecticide was distributed by Public Health in that region in view of the plague of flies that affects the area.

Dr. Chaverri indicated that it is convenient to use this type of toxic substance far from where food is handled.

The poisoned were taken to the hospital, and thanks to medical attention, they are now out of danger.

Source: La Nacion archives

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNoelia Vargas closed the participation of Costa Rica in the Olympic Games
Next articleCosta Rica negotiates the purchase of doses to vaccinate children and to reinforce against COVID-19 in 2022
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 5: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, August 5, vehicles with...
Infrastructure

Pavement system used by Conavi is obsolete and expensive, report

QCOSTARICA - The intervention team of the Consejo Nacional...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.