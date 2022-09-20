Tuesday 20 September 2022
Costa Rica not affected by Mexico’s 7.4 Earthquake

By Rico
UN accuses Maduro and intelligence chiefs of crimes against humanity

Q REPORTS (DW) "President Nicolás Maduro and other high-level...
QCOSTARICA - Authorities rule out affectation in Costa Rica...
Powerful earthquake hits Mexico’s Pacific coast

Q24N (DW) Mexico was hit by a powerful earthquake...
Shocking video shows bus and motorcyclist before fall off embankment in Cambronero

QCOSTARICA - On Saturday, September 17, at around 4:30...
Let’s be honest for a change

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's be real and honest...
MOPT Minister denies responsibility in Cambronero tragedy

QCOSTARICA - In total, nine people (so far) have...
Landslide in Brasil de Santa Ana (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - Images posted on the Facebook social network...
QCOSTARICA – Authorities rule out affectation in Costa Rica after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Mexico on Monday, but asked for caution due to possible strong currents.

The Sistema Nacional de Monitoreo de Tsunamis (SINAMOT)  – National Tsunami Monitoring System – indicated that in some places, for example, Isla del Coco, Marina Flamingo and Parque Marino Ballena, there could be strong currents.

The SINAMOT coordinator, Silvia Chacón, reported that the expected currents are lower than those experienced on previous occasions, but could be dangerous.

The epicenter of the Mexico quake was recorded south of Coalcomán, Michoacán. The telluric movement caused structural damage to buildings. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video address that one person had been killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo. Read more: Powerful earthquake hits Mexico’s Pacific coast

