Costa Rica not affected by Mexico’s 7.4 Earthquake

QCOSTARICA – Authorities rule out affectation in Costa Rica after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Mexico on Monday, but asked for caution due to possible strong currents.

The Sistema Nacional de Monitoreo de Tsunamis (SINAMOT) – National Tsunami Monitoring System – indicated that in some places, for example, Isla del Coco, Marina Flamingo and Parque Marino Ballena, there could be strong currents.

- Advertisement -

The SINAMOT coordinator, Silvia Chacón, reported that the expected currents are lower than those experienced on previous occasions, but could be dangerous.

The epicenter of the Mexico quake was recorded south of Coalcomán, Michoacán. The telluric movement caused structural damage to buildings. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video address that one person had been killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo. Read more: Powerful earthquake hits Mexico’s Pacific coast

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related