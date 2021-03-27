Saturday 27 March 2021
Costa Rica Not Invited to US Led Summit On Climate Change

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – United States President Joe Biden invited 40 world climate change leaders, presidents or prime ministers of the 17 countries that are responsible for 80% of polluting gas emissions, to a summit to be held April 22-23, 2021.

Invited also to the Leaders Summit on Climate, which will be broadcast publicly on social networks, are representatives from countries that are showing strong leadership on climate issues.

However, NO representative from Costa Rica or Central America appear on the list.

“The Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow,” says the White House on its official site on March 26.

In addition, the White House reported, the meeting will serve to highlight examples of projects with great climate ambition that could generate well-paying jobs and that will help those who will be most impacted by climate change.

“By the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement,” says the WH.

Read more: Climate Change: This is what some places in Costa Rica may look like in 2080

This virtual event will be the prelude to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which will be held this November in Glasgow, Scotland.

From Latin America, the invited are the presidents:

  • Alberto Fernandez, Argentina
  • Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil
  • Sebastián Piñera, Chile
  • Iván Duque Márquez, Colombia
  • Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico

Click here for the full guest list.

Was the omission an oversight? Will the White House update the list to include Alvarado? Stay tuned.

