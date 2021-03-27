Saturday 27 March 2021
President Signs Space Agency Bill Into Law

President Alvarado himself said there are no resources to start the project, but still gave the go-ahead

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTAICA – Despite a large number of questions over the creation of the Agencia Espacial Costarricense (Costa Rican Space Agency), President Carlos Alvarado, Friday signed the bill and now only requires publication in La Gaceta to become law.

The veto that was presumed would occur, did no. Instead, the Government will present a proposal to reform Law No. 9960.

Last February, the Minister of the Presidency, Geannina Dinarte, did not rule out Alvarado vetoing the recently approved legislation in times of fiscal tightness.

There is no money to start the Costa Rican Space Agency

Alvarado acknowledged that there are currently no financial resources to start the project, but still gave the go-ahead.

