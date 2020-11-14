Saturday, 14 November 2020
Front PageMigrationNationalNews

Costa Rica offers “special category” to Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans

Those denied refuge can legally stay and work in Costa Rica

by Rico
94

QCOSTARICA – The government created “a special temporary category” with the intention of offering complementary protection to migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, who had previously been denied their request for refuge in the country.

Image for illustrative purposes

With this category, the citizens of these three countries will be able to legally remain in Costa Rica and work.

- Advertisement -

The special category measure will be granted for a period of two years and extendable for the same period, “as a complementary protection system with a focus on humanitarian reasons, in order to provide opportunities to stay legally in the country and carry out work activities to foreigners who are denied recognition of refugee status and are in a vulnerable condition.”

This special category will be eligible to only those who have a final denial of the refugee category, issued between January 1, 2016, until the end of the rule of this resolution, may opt for the special category referred to in the previous article, who were physically in the country on a regular or irregular (legal or illegal) basis before March 18, 2020.

All people who choose the special category will be subject to verification of their identity and that they do not have a criminal record in Costa Rica or in any other country, “with the aim of guaranteeing national security and the productive development of the country.”

Each person will be subject to identity verification and that they do not have a criminal record in Costa Rica or in any other country.

- Advertisement -

The decision is contained in resolution DJUR-0164-10-2020 JM, of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería ( DGME) – General Directorate of Immigration and Foreigners, dated October 27. The full resolution can be read (in Spanish) in La Gaceta of November 12, 2020.

The decision, according to the resolution, was made taking into account several considerations.

In the case of Venezuela, that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) called on the member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) to adopt measures to reinforce shared responsibility mechanisms in relation to the situation of migrants from that country. country.

Regarding the situation in Nicaragua, it is mentioned that Costa Rica considered forced migration due to the political and social crisis that erupted in the neighboring country since April 2018, and that, so far, has caused the death of 325 people, 2,000 people injured, 700 people arrested and tried.

In the case of Cuba, it is indicated that considerations were weighed that it is the only country in the hemisphere in which there are no guarantees of any kind for the exercise of the right to freedom of expression.

In addition, the resolution states:

- Advertisement -

“Costa Rica has registered a considerable increase in requests for refugee status by Venezuelan nationals since 2014. For its part, the political situation in Nicaragua has caused a significant increase in requests for legal permanence of citizens of that country in the country. our. Likewise, in the last two years there has been a significant increase in refugee applications submitted by Cubans, who are changing their migratory behavior, seeking to settle in Costa Rica.

“However, not all of these people comply with all the elements of the definition of a refugee, with a percentage of these applications being denied. This causes the existence of a population that is in an irregular situation and without the possibility of returning to its country due to the situations that are being experienced in those nations.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIMN rules out extreme rains to the indirect effect of tropical storm Iota
Next articlePrivate sector employees will receive less Aguinaldo this December
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Criminal gang that exploited women charged from ¢16,000 to ¢500,000 for sexual services

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Immigration police, under the direction of the La...
Read more

Agreement with Nicaragua opens northern border to the entry of temporary workers to Costa Rica

Economic Policy Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In an attempt to save the harvests due to...
Read more

MOST READ

Brazil

Biden’s victory marks a setback for Bolsonaro

Q24N -
(Q24N) Brasilia - Joe Biden's victory in the US elections marks a setback for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “tropical Trump” who professed...
Read more
News

Biden to bring benefits to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House in January will imply, for the world economy, the return of the United...
News

How close is Costa Rica to getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pharmaceutical Pfizer and the biotechnology company BioNTech announced, this Monday morning, the intermediate results of their clinical trial to test a...
News

Former Costa Rican presidents celebrate Biden’s victory

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Far from the neutrality on political and international issues to which they were obliged when they held the Presidency, several former presidents...
Lighter Side

Alvarado Administration Falls to Lowest Levels of Popularity

Q Costa Rica -
The administration of Carlos Alvarado fell to the lowest level of popularity in the latest survey.
Business

3M moves manufacturing from Costa Rica to other countries in Latin America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The American multinational conglomerate 3M confirmed, this Monday, November 9, that it will transfer its manufacturing operations from Costa Rica to other...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.