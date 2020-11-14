Saturday, 14 November 2020
BusinessConsumptionNews

Private sector employees will receive less Aguinaldo this December

The so-called thirteenth salary will also reflect the reduced hours and even more so the suspension of contract applied by companies to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. However, civil servants will get theirs in full

by Rico
159

QCOSTARICA – December is around the corner and with that comes the “aguinaldo”, the annual bonus or so-called thirteenth salary, paid to all salaried employees in the private and public sector.

Last year, the private sector paid ¢673 billion in Aguinaldo. However, for 2020, the ministry of Labor estimated that public sector workers will receive a significantly decreased amount due to the effects of the eight months and counting pandemic, resulting in layoffs, reduced work hours and salaries, which impact the amount of the Aguinaldo.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Labor quantified 240,000 private sector workers, equivalent to 23.5% of the little more than one million workers in the private sector, will be impacted by a reduced Aguinaldo.

The Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (Uccaep) has not make the traditional calculations or announcements.

The degree of affectation depends on what measure they subjected it to and for how long.

In the public sector, there are definite numbers. The 324,000 civil servants will receive 100% of the bonus because 99% of the state payroll did not suffer suspensions or reductions in working hours despite the fall in tax collection.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Finance reported that it will have no problems to deposit a total of ¢220 billion colones on December 4, to be received by 139,058 active officials of the Central Government, as well as 77,718 pensioners.

The Aguinaldo must be paid by law by not later than December 20 of each. Though employers can pay it earlier, many do in the first week in December, while some way to the last day to do so.

All wage earners, with more than one month of working for the same employer, are entitled to receive the Aguinaldo. It is worth clarifying that when an employee resigns or is fired, they receive the proportional amount of the Aguinaldo in the liquidation payment.

The thirteenth month, is a division of the sum of all gross earnings, from December 1 of the previous year to November 30 of the current year.

For example, an employee (in the civil service or private sector) who earns a gross salary of ¢450,000 monthly for the first six months and ¢475,000 for the next six months, is entitled to ¢462,500 in Aguinaldo.

Less consumption

- Advertisement -

The economic effects of the health crisis in the labor sector will cause less money in the hands of consumers this year-end.

This is not only explained by the drop in the bonus for workers with suspensions and reductions, but also by those who do not even have a job.

Economist Daniel Suchar estimates that bars, restaurants and retailers would be the most affected by this reality:

“The sectors that could see consumption decrease the most are bars –which are already bad-, restaurants, and lastly, commerce, because there will always be the subject of gifts and presents that are given as a family.

“But definitely, all these kinds of celebrations and festivities are going to be left behind and they are going to have the biggest blow in this economy that is quite depressed,” Suchar told La Nacion.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCosta Rica offers “special category” to Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Have you already bought your Mother’s Day gift? Buy it this week!

Greater Metropolitan Area Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Mother's Day is fast coming up, the "mother" of all...
Read more

The Aguinaldo Is Untouchable, Protected By Law, An Indisputable Right

Front Page Rico -
The Aguinaldo is a historical conquest and a triumph of the...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Number of confirmed cases reaches 120,939

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, November 12, the Minister of Health reported 1,171 new cases of COVID-19, of which 264 are by epidemiological link and...
Read more
Redaqted

Passages on the Interamericana Sur will be controlled starting this Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Traveling to and from the southern part of Costa Rica can be complicated in the coming days as the Ministry of Public...
Trends

7 Things to Do in Costa Rica on a Budget

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is the best tourist destination in Central America. It attracts a lot of travelers all around the globe. Certainly, not all tourists...
Photos of Costa Rica

Rainbow over San Jose

Rico -
Ginneth Moraga sent this photo taken by her son from the the San Sebastian bypass in San Jose. Send your photos to rico@theqmedia.com
Nicaragua

Eta Increases Covid-19 Risk in Nicaragua and Honduras

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that the passage of Hurricane Eta through Nicaragua and Honduras increased the risk of...
Health

Coto Brus foresees losses of 20% of coffee due to rains and delay in the entry of collectors

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - About 20% of the estimated Coto Brus coffee harvest, for the 2020-2021 period, will be lost, due to the impact of the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.