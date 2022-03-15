Costa Rica prepared for the great Coldplay concert this weekend

QCOSTARICA – This weekend (Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19) Coldplay will start their international tour with two presentations at the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium), in La Sabana.

From Costa Rica, they will go to the Dominican Republic and then continue their adventure in Mexico for eight dates from March 22 to April 7, the United States from April 26 to June 14 with appearances in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington DC, New Jersey, Philadephia, Tampa, and Atlanta, among other venues, then off to Europe (Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom), followed up with South America, Brazil on September 10, Colombia on 17th, Peru on the 22nd, Chile on the 23rd and 24th, then headed for Argentina for four dates from October 25 to 29. See full schedule here.

Choosing Costa Rica to be the inaugural venue for their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour was no accident. The British band set its sights on Costa Rica for the way it handles issues related to the environment and the use of clean energy, for the kick-off for the international tour that is focused on being 100% friendly to the environment.

“Whenever it is available, we will use the electricity grid from 100% renewable sources. (That’s why we started the tour in Costa Rica, where 99% of electrical energy is renewable,” the band explained on their website.

Costa Rica will mark a milestone in the history of the group and for its fans, not only because of the importance of Coldplay in music, but also because the show has been planned by the band for more than two years. Here they will test all the commitments they made for the tour, whose goal is to reduce their carbon footprint.

On February 28, the ship Puerto Limón Express V 205S arrived in the country, from Antwerp, Belgium, with 31 Hapag-Lloyd containers, transporting the stage that the group is already building in La Sabana.

On tap for their international tour, Coldplay will use renewable energies such as sola panels and a rechargeable mobile battery manufactured by the German automaker, BMW, from 40 recycled batteries from the company’s electric cars. These will form an energy accumulator with sufficient capacity to cover the needs of each concert.

The batteries are recharged using different sources; for example, recycled cooking oil and the energy that the fans can generate thanks to the implementation of a floor and kinetic bicycles that will generate power from their movement.

With this, the group intends to reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to their last tour.

Getting things ready at the Estadio Nacional, in La Sabana:

Other aspects that the assembly will include, according to the Coldplay website, is the construction of the stage with light, low-carbon and reusable materials, including bamboo and recycled steel, which can be reused at the end of the tour.

In matters of audio, lights and video, the show will use ultra-efficient equipment such as low-consumption LED screens, lasers and special lighting systems. In addition, there will be a sound system that uses up to 50% less consumption compared to its last tour, which will also reduce the environmental noise caused during the concerts outside the venues.

This is the band’s eighth world tour, in which they will promote their ninth studio album, marking the return of the band after the pandemic.

