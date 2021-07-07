Costa Rica prepares vaccination against covid-19 for people without risk factors by the end of July

QCOSTARICA – People without risk factors are expected to begin to be vaccinated against covid-19 at the end of this month of July, announced on Tuesday the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (CNVE) – National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, said the Minister, is working together with the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) on the immunization strategy against covid-19 for the possible opening of group 5, the last group who do not have any risk factor.

- Advertisement -

“This could happen at the end of July. We are evaluating and working to define this valuation strategy. This opening is getting closer, but it depends on the availability of vaccines.

“With the purchase we made of 2 million extra doses from Pfizer, which will enter in July, August and September, we are going to have more possibility and it brings us to this window of possibilities,” Salas said at the press conference, this Tuesday.

Group 5 corresponds to 11% of the entire population to be vaccinated; that is, about 495,000 people.

However, it is likely that some of the profiles, such as domestic workers or construction workers, are already vaccinated as they have some risk factor that allowed them to advance protection as part of the third group.

- Advertisement -

According to data published by the CCSS this Tuesday, 11,828 people corresponding to group 5 already have already been vaccinated. The information does not specify if they have the complete two-dose schedule, or only one.