Costa Rica presents its national tourism plan

One of the objectives of the Plan is to achieve, in the year 2027, an income of US$4.9 billion in foreign exchange and the arrival of 3.8 million tourists in the country by all routes.

QCOSTARICA – With three major objectives for the growth and improvement of the Costa Rican tourism industry and for tourism to remain the leader of the national economy, the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) presented the Costa Rica National Tourism Plan 2022-2027.

“After months of joint work between the public and private sectors, we are pleased to have the guide that will allow us to continue promoting tourism and its chains, adapted to the new reality,” said William Rodríguez López, Minister of Tourism, when presenting the document. strategic in the Convention Center last Friday.

The backbone of the 2022-2027 Plan is the renowned Costa Rican tourism development model that is based on three pillars: sustainability, innovation, and inclusiveness, and that seeks an equitable distribution of benefits to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life to which Costa Rica aspires as a nation.

In addition, the Plan seeks to promote the country’s position as a valuable society, promote a shared vision of the future, and promote environmental, social and economic tasks.

Rodolfo Lizano, director of Tourism Planning and Development at the ICT, explained that the vision set forth in the plan aims for tourism to continue to be one of the leading sectors of the national economy, and also to value, take advantage of and promote natural resources in a responsible manner. , cultural and human that are an essential part of the tourist experience that the country offers to both national and international tourists.

“Together with this, that tourism be an inclusive, resilient activity that generates linkages, innovative, safe and high-quality services for local and foreign tourists, allowing them to connect with the Costa Rican essence, its riches, values ​​and with the valuable society that we have built together,” added Lizano.

Objectives to be achieved

The Costa Rica National Tourism Plan 2022-2027 defined as its first objective, to promote a resilient tourism activity that makes sustainable use of tourism and cultural heritage.

The aim is to have, by 2027, tourism destination management plans that integrate local tourism development, sustainable production and measures to combat climate change and its effects in all 32 Tourism Development Centers in the country.

The second objective is to promote the distribution of demand in the 32 Tourism Development Centers of Costa Rica to continue improving the quality of life of the communities in the different regions. The goal in a period of five years is to reach and exceed the level of 70 points in the Social Progress Index in these centers.

The third objective is to maintain tourism as the main engine of the Costa Rican economy and thereby achieve by 2027 an income of US$4.9 billion in foreign currency, the arrival of 3.8 million tourists in the country for all roads, and 400,000 cruise passengers disembarking in all the country’s ports.

The six strategies for achieving goals are:

Adopt innovative, sustainable and inclusive practices to promote the efficient use of tourism resources for the benefit of tourists, companies and the population in general, always in harmony with nature. Improve the offer of products focused on diversification, innovation, inclusion, sustainability and quality, to generate greater added value for tourists. Increase the interest of the main source markets of international tourists and of the national tourist market as a differentiated destination, promoting a comprehensive strategy to position Costa Rica as a valuable society and suitable to be visited throughout the year. Strengthen inclusive production chains by promoting productivity and competitiveness of companies, for the generation and distribution of benefits among local actors and communities. Generate a good perception of the tourist experience by visitors. Ensure that tourism leads an effective inter-institutional coordination, promoting impact initiatives for the sector.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

