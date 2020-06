Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado discusses the containment of the Corona Virus and how it will NOT derail our goals to battle climate change.

The interview was from May 15, 2020, when Costa Rica had 755 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and 6 deaths.

Watch the video here at Q24TV.

On Tuesday, June 2 the number of cases is 1,105 and 10 deaths.

