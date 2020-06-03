Wednesday, 3 June 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyHealthRedaqted

Foreign truckers will not be tested for covid-19 upon entering the country

Costa Rica modified its border policy with respect to foreign truckers to have the flow of goods resume

Rico
By Rico
83
Modified date:

As part of the new rules for regional truckers, to resume the flow of cargo across the borders, Costa Rica said it will not test all foreign truckers for COVID-19 upon entering the country.

On Monday, Foreign Trade Minister and the Health Minister, Daniel Salas, announced the new regulations that apply at the country’s land borders with Panama and Nicaragua.

According to Salas, they learned several lessons with the experience they had for weeks with these drivers, lining up at their respective side of the borders and the skirmish with Nicaraguan authorities who stopped truck traffic entering their territory as retaliation.

- paying the bills -

Before the re-opening of the borders, the line on the Costa Rican side was up to 15 kilometers from the border, and reportedly about 10 km on the Nicaraguan side of truckers looking to enter Costa Rica.

“We have considered that we are going to handle them through very safe channels, that have police escort measures, timed stays, that they do not leave the bonded warehouse or the company at their final destination.

We will have a sanitary order for the driver and the company to ensure they comply with measures in place to reduce contagion of the virus, explained the Ministry of Health.

“The nationals do (that is they will be tested), because they live here, they have their family and their roots and we can have them in quarantine,” explained Salas.

For her part, Minister Jiménez detailed the protocol that will be applied with truckers to guarantee the flow of goods but also the application of sanitary measures.

  • Each foreign trucker that enters will undergo temperature and symptom review.
  • There is an established route they must take.
  • They must indicate which bonded warehouse they will drop the load or pick up.
  • The truckers will be tracked by GPS or police escort.
  • There will be rest points along the routes.
  • The bonded warehouses will have facilities to need basic needs (ie toilets, water, etc).
  • Refrigerators or perishable products, as bulk products such as grains, will be delivered to their final destination without a stop at a bonded warehouse.
  • Hitching and unhitching (intermodal service) is still an option a driver can accept.
  • Truckers moving cargo border-to-border (ie Nicaragua to Panama and vice-versa) they will travel in police-escorted caravans.
- paying the bills -

 

Previous articleCosta Rica President Carlos Alvarado interviewed on BBC
Next articleUp to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Nicaraguan Government issues reciprocal sanitary measures for the entry of Costa Rican truckers

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan Government issued an agreement, which establishes reciprocal treatment...
Read more

Nicaragua-Costa Rica bus routes may only carry documented passengers

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Bus companies that transport passengers between Nicaragua and Costa Rica...
Read more

MOST READ

Trends

4 Tips for College Bloggers

Carter Maddox -
Taking up blogging in college is an engaging and profitable activity that can bring students as much entertainment as money to spend! Blogging suits nearly...
Read more
Travel

Lufthansa announces two weekly flights to Costa Rica starting June 17

Rico -
The German airline, Lufthansa, announced two weekly flights between Costa Rica and the city of Frankfurt starting on Wednesday, June 17. The days of operation,...
Colombia

Colombia To Permit International Flights From September 1, Reopens Ticket Sales

Q24N -
Colombia’s Transportation Minister, Angela Orozco, announced last week that Colombia’s airports will reopen to international flights beginning September 1. Domestic flights are expected to resume...
Health

Costa Rica Suspends Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social - CCSS) suspended the use of hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19. Through a...
News

Nicaraguan Government issues reciprocal sanitary measures for the entry of Costa Rican truckers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan Government issued an agreement, which establishes reciprocal treatment for Costa Rican cargo carriers in its territory, in response to the measures...
HQ

Suspension of contract is removed when women become pregnant

Q Costa Rica -
Due to the economic crisis of COVID-19, many workers have seen their working hours reduced, their contracts suspended or even terminated. However, pregnant women...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA