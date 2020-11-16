Monday, 16 November 2020
RedaqtedTravelTourism

Costa Rica promotes itself as a sustainable sanctuary in Germany

ICT launched a campaign in Germany with influential personalities inviting them to visit our country. More than 55 European travel agents and tour operators are in the country to familiarize themselves with the tourist attractions

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Under the motto, “Costa Rica, my destination as a sustainable sanctuary”, the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica tourism board –  seeks to conquer the German market.

The new tourism promotion campaign will run from October 28 to the end of December this year.

The strategy aims to invite Europeans to enjoy the diversity that the country offers and then recommend it as a sustainable tourist sanctuary.

The promoters allied to transmit this message are a group made up of renowned German personalities and they all have in common their respect, bond and admiration for the Costa Rican tourism development model, whose transversal axis is sustainability.

The list includes the longtime and versatile actor Hannes Jaenicke, also known for being an ambassador for sustainability and environmental protection and a proven admirer of the Tico nature, and the actor, businessman, and surfer Daniel Roesner. Both had the opportunity to visit the country at the end of September.

Joining the group of ambassadors are theater, film and television actress and yoga instructor Úrsula Karven, as well as Melanie Winiger, model, actress and television presenter from Switzerland.

The list is completed by Costa Rican-born German television star Ruby O. Fee, in 2010, making both her film debut in Womb and recognized for her outstanding performances in children’s series 13 Hours: Race Against Time.

The audiovisual content Visit Costa Rica in Germany, produced with celebrity interviews, will be shared on social networks.

“Visit Costa Rica Germany. Costa Rica bietet die perfekte Kombination aus Entspannung, Abenteuer, Kultur, erlesene Küche,und einer atemberaubenden Tier- und Pflanzenwelt,” is the title and description of the Instagram page.

Rico
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

