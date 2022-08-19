Costa Rica ranks 31st in the list of the strongest passports in the world

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica ranks 31st on the 2022 list of the world’s strongest passports, according to the most recent Henley Passport Index. In addition, it is placed in position 7 at the Latin American level.

The study evaluates the number of countries to which citizens can travel without a visa. In the case of Costa Rica, it is about 150.

Rafael Sánchez, President of the Asociación de Líneas Aéreas (ALA)- Costa Rica airline association, referred to the importance for the sector that Costa Ricans have more destinations to visit without obstacles.

Ronald Álvarez, President of the Asociación Costarricense de Agencias de Viajes (ACAV) – Costa Rican Association of Travel Agencies, pointed to the biometric changes that Costa Rica implements in the issuance of new passports.

The most powerful passport in the world is that of Japan, its citizens can enter 193 countries without a visa, while that of Afghanistan is at the bottom of the list, since it is only good to visit 27 nations without a visa.

About Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.

