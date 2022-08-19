Saturday 20 August 2022
Will American football’s popularity ever reach outside the USA?  

By Carter Maddox
Will American football's popularity ever reach outside the USA?  

North America is a place with a rich history and somewhere that has given plenty to the world. This is undoubtedly true in a sporting sense, with famous names such as Tiger Woods and Mike Tyson all emerging from the USA. The US is also the home of top sporting leagues such as the MLB in baseball and the MLS in soccer.

Although both leagues are based on popular sports in Costa Rica, American football is also significant in the USA. This remains arguably THE biggest North American sport and attracts enormous crowds at NFL games. Many US bettors also love placing wagers on games to make them more exciting, and this is also true for more bettors globally now. Whether it is the best Broncos prop bets or getting future odds on a 49ers Superbowl win, NFL betting helps American football reach more fans.

Although it is one of the most popular sports to follow due to the large number of fans it has in the US, American football has not always enjoyed such a significant standing outside of the states. But will this ever change?

American football is already starting to expand globally

In the past, those in charge of US American football did not seem too bothered about expanding the game’s reach worldwide. More competition for the NFL in recent years has changed this and seen the game having to look outwards to survive.

The growing love for this sport is tangible now and something that is being seen in many different countries. Costa Rica is an excellent example of this and a country where American football is taking off. There is now not only an American football league in the country and a national side too but a lot more interest in it as a sport generally. This is both for local sides and also the NFL.

American football is a global sport now

Many other countries have set up their own American football leagues and started broadcasting NFL games on their TV networks. This has not only given fans in these countries their own leagues to follow and local games to attend but more familiarity with the sport.

The UK is a great example, but other nations such as Mexico, Canada, and Germany also love the game. When you think that Brazil is said to have almost 20 million NFL fans alone, the picture becomes more apparent. All this shows that not only can American football become popular outside the US, but it is already well on its way to doing so. Although it might still find its biggest audience in North America, the rest of the world is fast catching up.

Why is American football becoming more popular outside the USA?

While we have looked at how this sport is becoming more popular to non-US audiences, it is interesting to consider why. Why, for example, would a soccer-loving nation like Costa Rica start to take a new interest in it? Especially with La Sele’s World Cup 2022 playoff win recently?

The first thing you have to factor in is American football’s sheer thrills and excitement. Once you get past the unique rules and broken-up feel to play, you appreciate the awesome action it delivers. This is especially true for big tackles or players running the ball for a touchdown.

As noted above, it is also crucial to factor in American football’s extra exposure on a global scale now. For example, the NFL plays a few games every regular season in the UK and picks up much more TV coverage worldwide than before. When you add in the extra attention the sport gets in the media globally and how Americans abroad have spread the word about football, it is easy to see how this additional exposure has helped.

American football should continue to grow internationally

With the enduring health of the NFL and the growing stature of American football overall in many countries worldwide, it is easy to see how bright the future looks for this sport on a global basis. As more national leagues get set up in more countries, and more people start to see the fantastic action the game delivers, you can only see the worldwide reach it has expanding. This should undoubtedly be the case in Costa Rica and the rest of Latin America in general.

 

 

