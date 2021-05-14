Friday 14 May 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Costa Rica ranks first in human talent in Central America

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – The Global Talent Competitiveness Index (IGCT) 2020 revealed that out of 132 countries, Costa Rica ranks 37th in human talent with a score of 52.29, the highest in the country since 2013.

Image for illustrative purposes

As to Costa Rica’s position in Central America, the study prepared by the European Institute of Business Administration, Google, and Addeco, the country is above the rest:

  • Panama is second in Central America and 62nd globally
  • Honduras is third in Central America and in position 94 globally
  • Guatemala is fourth in Central America and rants 95th globally
  • Nicaragua is fifth in Central America and 109 globally
  • While, El Salvador is last in Central America and 110th globally
- Advertisement -

The report also noted that Costa Rican engineering talent is the main attraction for foreign investment by multinationals.

“We chose Costa Rica to establish and grow our business, because it has exceptional engineering talent,” said Forum Desai, Co-Founder of Mismo, that helps companies hire, onboard, and nurture engineering teams in Latin America.

She pointed out that Costa Rica’s proximity to the United States, the time zone, excellent universities and communication make the country the perfect combination for Mismo’s clients, which are mostly Silicon Valley-based companies.

She added that the decision to settle in the country shows that in Costa Rica there is talent and capacities to provide services with the best quality and the highest value.

- Advertisement -

Desai indicated that Mismo began operating in Costa Rica under the name Log (n), a web and app development firm based in San Francisco, Californcia, in 2010 with 15 engineers on its team. Currently, it has a team of 40 employees. By 2021, Mimso plans to reach 60 or 80 workers.

“At Mismo, we develop completely remote equipment for technology companies that seamlessly integrate into your existing equipment. We are based on people and for people, for companies that need to scale, and scale quickly,” concluded Desai.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCollege of Physicians proposes to apply 150,000 doses weekly; tighten vehicle restrictions
Next articleWho are the richest entrepreneurs in the region?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Who are the richest entrepreneurs in the region?

QCOSTARICA - 2020 was marked as a complex year worldwide due...
Read more

Costa Rica ranks first in human talent in Central America

QCOSTARICA - The Global Talent Competitiveness Index (IGCT) 2020 revealed that...
Read more

MOST READ

New batch of 124,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine arrived Tuesday

Reports

Covid vaccine passport, salvation or division?

Q Costa Rica -
EL UNIVERSAL Washington / Brussels - The desperation to reactivate economies, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, has prompted an idea: to create...
Farandula

Natalia Carvajal tells of her arrest at San Jose airport with false proof of covid-19

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - he former Miss Costa Rica and television personality, Natalia Carvajal, broke the silence of her arrest several weeks ago at the...
Mexico

Mexico City reduces restrictions due to sustained decline in cases of covid-19

Q24N -
Q24N - Mexico City will reduce social distancing measures as of next week in the face of a continuous decline in the spread of...
Health

Caja to move ‘non-covid’ patients to private hospitals

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Caja patients with diseases other than covid-19 will be transferred to private hospitals, to make room for covid patients, through the "Urgent...
Health

48 patients with covid-19 from other provinces wait for beds in San Jose hospitals

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 48 patients with covid-19, the majority in severe and moderate condition, this Thursday morning were waiting for a bed in a hospital...
Health

27-year-old connected to an ‘artificial lung’ for 111 days after infected with covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In contrast to the belief that only the old get deadly sick after being infected with covid-19, a 27-year-old old and a...
Quepos

Improvements begin at Quepos airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With the objective of boosting connectivity, regional tourism and the economic reactivation of the area, work started this Wednesday on the improvements...
Economic Policy

Customs to hold electronic auctions to sell unclaimed products

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The National Customs Service (Aduanas) will carry out the first electronic auctions of unclaimed merchandise through the Sistema Integrado de Compras Públicas...
HQ

Protesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Small groups of protesters tried to block several routes in the country on Monday, but the Fuerza Publica (National Police) managed to...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.