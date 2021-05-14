Who are the richest entrepreneurs in the region?

QCOSTARICA – 2020 was marked as a complex year worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the following are entrepreneurs who were not only able to survive, but still stand out.

Specifically, Forbes prepared a list of the 25 richest businessmen in the region.

1. Stanley Motta: Panama

Shareholder in: Motta Internacional, Copa Holdings, Grupo ASSA, Inversiones Bahía, TVN Media

Total assets: US$3.85 billion (Copa Holdings, at the end of 2020)

Operating income: US$801 million dollars (Copa Holdings, at the end of 2020).

On the one hand, Copa Holdings recorded a net loss of US$598.6 million dollars during 2020 due to the health crisis; However, the Nicaraguan Army controlled 80% of Banco de Finanzas through Grupo ASSA.

2. Roberto Kriete: El Salvador

Shareholder in: Grupo Kriete, Avianca Holdings (Chairman of the Board of Directors, who owns 22% of the shares), Volaris (Shareholder) and Aeroman (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Total assets: US$6.35 billion (Financial report as of 3Q 2020)

Total revenues: US$1.38 billion (Financial report as of 3Q 2020)

Among the highlights of last year, Avianca returned to Mexico with the aim of increasing its share in that market.

3. Carlos Pellas: Nicaragua

Shareholder in: Grupo Pellas (Flor de Caña, Corporación del Sur, Costa Esmeralda Airport, Corporación GBM, Hospital Metropolitano Vivian Pellas, Grupo Avanz, Pellas Development Group, Ingenio San Antonio and Casa Pellas)

Total assets: US$210.9 million (Grupo Financiero Avanz, at the end of 2019)

Total equity: US$46.55 million (Grupo Financiero Avanz, at the end of 2019)

His expansion in the region with Flor de Caña is clear, for example, with the goal of obtaining 10% of the Colombian market for imported rums; Likewise, GBM was recognized as Microsoft’s ‘Partner of the Year’ in 2020.

4. Mario López Estrada: Guatemala

Shareholder in: President of Tigo Guatemala and Honduras. Blue Tower Ventures and Grupo Onix

Total assets: US$1.84 billion (Tigo Guatemala and Honduras, at the end of 2020)

Total income: US$2.03 billion (Tigo Guatemala and Honduras, at the end of 2020)

The announcement of an investment of US$25 million by Blue Tower Ventures in new offices stands out, in order to reach an installed investment in Paraguay of US$300 million.

5. Ricardo Poma and Family: El Salvador

Shareholder in: Grupo Poma (Excel Automotriz, Grupo Roble, Real Hotel & Resorts, Grupo Solaire and Autofácil)

Recent investments: US$75 million

This recent investment corresponds to the fact that, at the beginning of last year, the construction of the Courtyard Real Santo Domingo Hotel, in the Dominican Republic, was announced, which shares the same area of ​​the Real Intercontinental Hotel and the Roble Corporate Center.

The other 20 listed by Forbes, are:

Frank Rainieri Marranzini: Dominican Republic

Sandro Salsano: Panama

Carlos Enrique Mata y Luis Miguel Castillo: Guatemala

Miguel Barleta: Dominican Republic

Felipe Vicini LLuberes and Family: Dominican Republic

Roberto Murray and Family: El Salvador

Jose Luis Corripio Estrada: Dominican Republic

Ramiro Ortiz Mayorga: Nicaragua

Noises Cohen: Panama

Alfredo Aleman: Panama

Luis Von Ahn: Guatemala

Carlos Cerdas Araya: Costa Rica

Jose Antonio Baltodano: Nicaragua

Manuel Estrealla: Dominican Republic

Carlos Jose Marti: Dominican Republic

Rolando Gonzalez Bunster: Dominican Republic

Arturo Donaldo Melo Sarasqueta: Panama

Julio Herrera: Guateala

Hector Jose Rizek Llabaly and Family: Dominican Republic

Richard Toledano and Family: Panama

See the Forbes list.