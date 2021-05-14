Friday 14 May 2021
Who are the richest entrepreneurs in the region?

Only one Costa Rica appears in the Forbes list of the richest businessmen in the region

by Rico
46

QCOSTARICA – 2020 was marked as a complex year worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the following are entrepreneurs who were not only able to survive, but still stand out.

Specifically, Forbes prepared a list of the 25 richest businessmen in the region.

1. Stanley Motta: Panama

  • Shareholder in: Motta Internacional, Copa Holdings, Grupo ASSA, Inversiones Bahía, TVN Media
  • Total assets: US$3.85 billion (Copa Holdings, at the end of 2020)
  • Operating income: US$801 million dollars (Copa Holdings, at the end of 2020).
On the one hand, Copa Holdings recorded a net loss of US$598.6 million dollars during 2020 due to the health crisis; However, the Nicaraguan Army controlled 80% of Banco de Finanzas through Grupo ASSA.

2. Roberto Kriete: El Salvador

  • Shareholder in: Grupo Kriete, Avianca Holdings (Chairman of the Board of Directors, who owns 22% of the shares), Volaris (Shareholder) and Aeroman (Chairman of the Board of Directors)
  • Total assets: US$6.35 billion (Financial report as of 3Q 2020)
  • Total revenues: US$1.38 billion (Financial report as of 3Q 2020)
  • Among the highlights of last year, Avianca returned to Mexico with the aim of increasing its share in that market.

3. Carlos Pellas: Nicaragua

  • Shareholder in: Grupo Pellas (Flor de Caña, Corporación del Sur, Costa Esmeralda Airport, Corporación GBM, Hospital Metropolitano Vivian Pellas, Grupo Avanz, Pellas Development Group, Ingenio San Antonio and Casa Pellas)
  • Total assets: US$210.9 million (Grupo Financiero Avanz, at the end of 2019)
  • Total equity: US$46.55 million (Grupo Financiero Avanz, at the end of 2019)
  • His expansion in the region with Flor de Caña is clear, for example, with the goal of obtaining 10% of the Colombian market for imported rums; Likewise, GBM was recognized as Microsoft’s ‘Partner of the Year’ in 2020.

4. Mario López Estrada: Guatemala

  • Shareholder in: President of Tigo Guatemala and Honduras. Blue Tower Ventures and Grupo Onix
  • Total assets: US$1.84 billion (Tigo Guatemala and Honduras, at the end of 2020)
  • Total income: US$2.03 billion (Tigo Guatemala and Honduras, at the end of 2020)
  • The announcement of an investment of US$25 million by Blue Tower Ventures in new offices stands out, in order to reach an installed investment in Paraguay of US$300 million.

5. Ricardo Poma and Family: El Salvador

  • Shareholder in: Grupo Poma (Excel Automotriz, Grupo Roble, Real Hotel & Resorts, Grupo Solaire and Autofácil)
  • Recent investments: US$75 million
  • This recent investment corresponds to the fact that, at the beginning of last year, the construction of the Courtyard Real Santo Domingo Hotel, in the Dominican Republic, was announced, which shares the same area of ​​the Real Intercontinental Hotel and the Roble Corporate Center.

The other 20 listed by Forbes, are:

  • Frank Rainieri Marranzini: Dominican Republic
  • Sandro Salsano: Panama
  • Carlos Enrique Mata y Luis Miguel Castillo: Guatemala
  • Miguel Barleta: Dominican Republic
  • Felipe Vicini LLuberes and Family: Dominican Republic
  • Roberto Murray and Family: El Salvador
  • Jose Luis Corripio Estrada: Dominican Republic
  • Ramiro Ortiz Mayorga: Nicaragua
  • Noises Cohen: Panama
  • Alfredo Aleman: Panama
  • Luis Von Ahn: Guatemala
  • Carlos Cerdas Araya: Costa Rica
  • Jose Antonio Baltodano: Nicaragua
  • Manuel Estrealla: Dominican Republic
  • Carlos Jose Marti: Dominican Republic
  • Rolando Gonzalez Bunster: Dominican Republic
  • Arturo Donaldo Melo Sarasqueta: Panama
  • Julio Herrera: Guateala
  • Hector Jose Rizek Llabaly and Family: Dominican Republic
  • Richard Toledano and Family: Panama

See the Forbes list.

Costa Rica ranks first in human talent in Central America
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

