Friday, 7 August 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica reaches 200 dead five months into pandemic

Rico
By Rico
10
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) This Thursday, August 6, five months since the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Costa Rica, the country reports 200 deaths.

Nurses at the Hospital México work intensively in the care of COVID-19 patients. Photo: Courtesy Hospital México

A month ago, on July 6, the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 was 23; up from 10 a month earlier, on June 6.

In the daily noon epidemiological report, Health Minister, Daniel Salas, reported 9 deaths in the previous 24 hours; They are six men and three women, between 58 and 84 years old,, residents of the provinces of San José, Heredia, and Alajuela.

- paying the bills -

Of the accumulated death toll, 74 are women and 126 are men, with ages ranging from 23 to 99 years.

This Thursday, of concern to health authorities and should be to everyone in the country is the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

On Thursday, Minister Salas reported that 391 people are in hospital, of which 103 are in intensive care. A record number so far.

The Health minister reported for Thursday, 653 new cases, bringing the total of infected to 21,070, of which 7,038 have recovered and 13.832 still active.

For his part, President Carlos Alvarado stated during the press conference that the number of 200 deaths “is a number that shakes us. We share the pain of the 200 families who have suffered these losses”.

- paying the bills -

The president also referred to the unemployment figure released this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

“We reached 24% unemployment, that shakes us, it hurts us, it fills us with concern. This pandemic is deeply affecting Costa Rican households.

“What corresponds to us is to redouble our efforts to face this circumstance, both to protect the health and life of people and to try to conserve and regain the jobs that, since COVID-19, have been lost.

“I am in solidarity with both the families of the deceased and the families who have lost their jobs in this context,” said the president.

In this regard, Geaninna Dinarte, Minister of Labor, announced that as part of an agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has money to deliver 119,000 new ‘bonos proteger’ (financial aid) to people who have lost their jobs due to the crisis.

 

Previous articleCopa Airlines plan to restart some flights in mid August include Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: More than 20,000 cases; 100 patients in ICU

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) At one day away from the first caser five months...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 435 new cases Tuesday, 1,901 new recoveries

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Tuesday, August 4, the Minister of Health reported 435...
Read more

MOST READ

News

Tourists can now enter the country with international insurance!!!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado; and the ministers of Health, Daniel Salas; and Public Safety, Michael Soto, issued an Executive Decree this Wednesday...
Read more
Mexico

Covid-19 spike pushes Mexico to sixth place in infections

Q24N -
(Q24N) The cases of Covid-19 keep rising and rising in Mexico. Friday, July 31, set the single-day record so far, with 8,458 new cases....
HQ

Tourism transport free to circulate without restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tourist transport services will be free to circulate every day without vehicular restriction, confirmed the Council of Public Transport (CTP). The decision was due...
Politics

INS to launch lower-priced insurance for tourists traveling to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) said Saturday it is working on a new insurance policy for travelers, with lower coverage, "which may...
Travel Stories

Passenger on first flight shares her experience on arrival to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Posted by Nef Powell‎ to Expatriates in Costa Rica Facebook group: I flew into Costa Rica last night. I wanted to just share...
News

San Jose airport empty on reopening

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Empty, but ready to receive, is the way to describe the Juan Santamaria international airport (SJO) on Saturday, August 1, the first day...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA