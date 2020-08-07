Friday, 7 August 2020
Copa Airlines plan to restart some flights in mid August include Costa Rica

by Rico
(Q TRAVEL) Copa Airlines, the flag carrier of Panama, said on Thursday it has received government approval to restart flights in mid-August to about 10 destinations.

After months with its entire fleet grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline announced offering flights through the Tocumen International Airport  (PTY) in Panama serving a limited number of destinations that will include Costa Rica, New York, Miami and Sao Paulo.

Panamanian authorities maintain August 21 as the official date for the international reopening of flights but,  through an Executive Decree on July 31, 2020, the Government of Panama authorized a Controlled Operations Center at Tocumen International Airport, which allows the entry and exit of Panamanian passengers or residents of that country, departure of passengers from Panama, the transit of passengers, limiting the number of flights, and the controlled entry of passengers into the national territory, with prior authorization from the health authority.

This “controlled” opening, says the airline, corresponds to less than 2% of the total weekly flights that the airline operated before the pandemic. Likewise, it recommends entering their website or calling the airline’s call center to acquire tickets and reschedule flights, without penalties, as long as passengers are within the exceptions of these flights.

Copa flights and destinations from San Jose, Costa Rica, on August 14, 21, and 28, 2020:

  • Mexico City (MEX)
  • Miami, USA (MIA)
  • New York JFK, USA (JFK)
  • Sao Paulo, Brazil (GRU)
  • Santiago de Chile (SCL)

On August 1, 2020, Costa Rica reopened its air borders to international tourists arriving from Canada, the European Union (EU), and the United Kingdom (UK).

Tourists arriving from the authorized countries must provide a negative result COVID-19 test and proof of insurance to cover medical expenses and additional stay if they develop symptoms or get infected in the country and for accommodations in the event of a travel ban.

While Costa Rican’s and residents (who did not leave the country after March 24) may enter from the country on repatriation flights or commercial flights from the authorized countries, there is no restriction on anyone leaving the country. Passengers are responsible for having the necessary migratory documents and meeting the health requirements to travel to their destination.

 

Previous articlePresident Alvarado announced 15% pay cut of his cabinet
Next articleCosta Rica reaches 200 dead five months into pandemic
