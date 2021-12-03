Costa Rica reaches 90% of the target population with at least 1 dose against COVID-19

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica reached 90% of the target population (over 12 years old) with at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine and 73.6% with second doses, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported on Tuesday.

Randall Álvarez, medical manager of the Caja explained that during week 48 (last week) of the vaccination campaign, the Caja applied 156,201 doses of the vaccine, representing an increase of 10.7% over the previous week (week 47) when it applied 141,099 doses.

In total, the CCSS reports applying 7,034,278 doses of vaccine out of the 7,621,335 that have been received by the country, of which 3,860,379 are first doses, 3,144,053 are second doses and 29,847 are third doses.

90.32% of the target population of 4,274,384) have received the vaccine, while 75.29% of the total population of 5,163,021, based on the CCSS 2021 actual projections, have received the first dose and 62.27% of the population the second dose.

Costa Rica has the goal of achieving group or herd immunity (70% of the country’s total population before the end of 2021.

“This is a commendable effort by the Caja that requires the participation of the community by attending the vaccination posts that we have arranged throughout the country,” said Álvarez, who stressed that the vaccines used in Costa Rica have proven effective in reducing the risk of severe complications and the risk of death from covid-19.

Based on the Sistema Integrado de Vacunas (SIVA) statistics, Álvarez pointed out that by age, in the group of people over 58 years of age 1,561,618 were given the vaccine against Covid-19, of these 774,841 completed their scheme, and 2,303 received the third dose.

The group that received the most new doses last week was made up of people between 12 and 19 years of age, followed by the group of 20 to 39 years with 39.13% of the new doses.

According to Álvarez, Costa Rica is emerging from the strongest wave that has affected it during the pandemic, at the peak of which up to 3,000 cases were registered daily, hospitals were saturated and up to 40 deaths daily.

The fall in cases has allowed a greater opening of activities, although capacity and schedule restrictions persist, since face-to-face shops cannot operate beyond 11 pm, the same limit established for vehicle circulation.

Note: The data reported correspond solely and exclusively to people vaccinated by the CCSS; not to people vaccinated abroad.

