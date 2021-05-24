Costa Rica received the first direct shipment of vaccines Astra Zeneca

QCOSTARICA – On Sunday (May 23) Costa Rica received 204,000 doses against Covid-19 directly from AstraZeneca.

This, the twenty-second batch of vaccines received by Costa Rica (mostly from Pfizer)is the batch with the highest number of vaccines in one shipment to date.

In total, Costa Rica received this week is 378,330 doses and 715,170 for the month so far:

May 4 – 124,020 doses received from Pfizer

May 11 – 124,020 doses received from Pfizer

May 13 – 88,080 doses received from COVAX (Astra Zeneca)

May 19 – 174,330 doses received from Pfizer

May 23 – 204,000 doses received from Astra Zeneca

The total accumulated doses of covid-19 vaccines received to date is now 1,973,025.

See here the detailed data of vaccines received

See here the CCSS Vaccination statistics

Costa Rica has purchased 9,038,725 doses, of which 6,001,124 (66.39%) are from Pfizer, 2,037,600 (22.54%) from COVAX, and 1,000,000 (11.06%) from Astra Zeneca.

This batch is the first that the Astra Zeneca pharmaceutical company sends directly to the country, arriving at 1:36 am at the Juan Santamaría International Airport.