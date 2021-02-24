Costa Rica received the largest batch of covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday: 92,430 doses

Wednesday 24 February 2021
QCOSTARICA – A new batch of vaccines of 92,430 doses, and the largest received since December against covid-19, arrived Tuesday, as part of the deliveries from Pfizer-BioNTech.

Vaccine shipment on Tuesday, February 23. Photo: CNE

With this the seventh shipment, second of this month after Pfizer renewed deliveries last week, the country accumulates a total of 276,315 doses.

The DHL Aero Express flight landed at Juan Santamaría airport shortly after 9 pm.

Read more: Legislator criticizes “spectacle” of the Government with vaccines: It is ridiculous to have the President on the airport runway

“It fills us with hope to know that every day there will be more older people who can be vaccinated and thus protected,” President Carlos Alvarado published on his social networks.

The arrival of these vaccines occurs at a time when the country has recorded, in the words of the executive president of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE), Alexander Solís, “a stabilization in the number of confirmed cases since March last year.

Solis changed from “a downward trest”, which has been experienced since mid-January.

“Unlike the last five or six weeks, in the week that just passed we did not have a significant decrease, rather there is a stabilization,” said Solis during the Tuesday noon press conference from Casa Presidencial.

For Tuesday, Priscilla Herrera, the general director of Health, reported 423 new cases, 270 people remain hospitalized, of which144 of them in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ranging in age from 15 and 92 years.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleLegislator criticizes “spectacle” of the Government with vaccines: It is ridiculous to have the President on the airport runway
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

