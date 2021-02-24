Tuesday 23 February 2021
Legislator criticizes “spectacle” of the Government with vaccines: It is ridiculous to have the President on the airport runway

"The show" not typical of an educated country!

by Rico
11

QCOSTARICA – Legislator Ricardo Benavides lashed out on Tuesday that in the midst of the efforts to advance with the covid-19 vaccines the Government takes the opportunity to make political deployments every time doses arrive.

President Carlos Alvarado giving the thumbs up to the arrival of the Pfizer vaccines. To his right is the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas and behind him, with phone in hand, is the executive president of the CCSS, Roman Macaya. Photos: Casa Presidencial

“It seems ridiculous to me that in this country we have the president standing on the airport runway receiving vaccines,” he said.

“Every time a vaccine arrives the President is going to be greeting them?” he questioned.

The legislator for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) noted that, having the president and other high level authorities join “the show”, is his opinion is not typical of an educated country.

“It is a form of politicization that we cannot accept,” he insisted.

The following photos are examples of what had been made available by Casa Presidencial (Government House) to the press and social networks every time the DHL plane arrives in Costa Rica carrying the Pfizer vaccines.

Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado with the first lady Claudia Dobles (in red) to his left) with the DHL plane carrying the Pfizer vaccines in the background being unloaded. Photos: Casa Presidencial

The first delivery arrived on December 23, 2020, followed by 4 other deliveries each week, the last on January 19, when Pfizer announced the suspension due to high global demand.

Deliveries resumed last week, when the sixth batch (79,560 doses) arrived, bringing the total the country has received to 183,885 doses.

A new delivery is expected this Tuesday night, February 23, of almost 100,000 dozes. And a good bet President Alvarado and his men and women will on the tarmac for a photo op.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleForeigners tried to leave Costa Rica with falsified covid-19 tests
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

