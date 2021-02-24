Legislator criticizes “spectacle” of the Government with vaccines: It is ridiculous to have the President on the airport runway

QCOSTARICA – Legislator Ricardo Benavides lashed out on Tuesday that in the midst of the efforts to advance with the covid-19 vaccines the Government takes the opportunity to make political deployments every time doses arrive.

“It seems ridiculous to me that in this country we have the president standing on the airport runway receiving vaccines,” he said.

“Every time a vaccine arrives the President is going to be greeting them?” he questioned.

The legislator for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) noted that, having the president and other high level authorities join “the show”, is his opinion is not typical of an educated country.

“It is a form of politicization that we cannot accept,” he insisted.

The following photos are examples of what had been made available by Casa Presidencial (Government House) to the press and social networks every time the DHL plane arrives in Costa Rica carrying the Pfizer vaccines.

The first delivery arrived on December 23, 2020, followed by 4 other deliveries each week, the last on January 19, when Pfizer announced the suspension due to high global demand.

Deliveries resumed last week, when the sixth batch (79,560 doses) arrived, bringing the total the country has received to 183,885 doses.

A new delivery is expected this Tuesday night, February 23, of almost 100,000 dozes. And a good bet President Alvarado and his men and women will on the tarmac for a photo op.

