Wednesday 5 May 2021
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

Costa Rica received the largest to date batch of covid-19 vaccines

16% of the population that needs to be vaccinated already has at least one dose applied

by Rico
15

QCOSTARICA – A new batch with 124,020 doses of the covid-19 vaccine landed on national soil this Tuesday night, as part of the weekly deliveries from Pfizer.

The latest batch of vaccines landed Tuesday at the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) airport, as it has been custom on Tuesdays during the past few monthsvac

It is the largest shipment received to date, according to Casa Presidencial.

With this new shipment, the country accumulates a total of 1,381,875 doses.

The Executive Branch highlighted that, according to data from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), more than 550,000 vaccines were applied in April.

“A figure higher than the vaccines that were received during that same month (507,690 doses)”, highlighted government house.

It also indicated that more vaccines were received in April than in March; in March, more than in February, and that has happened every month.

“Precisely, in May higher number of vaccines is expected than in April, which will give rise to an increase in the application of doses,” said Casa Presidencial.

Regarding the progress of vaccination, according to the CCSS, as of this Monday (May 3), 605,099 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine; of those, 345,153 people already have their complete scheme.

That adds up to a total of 950,252 doses applied, which represents 75.5% of the total number of vaccines received by the country until last week.

The above means that more than 16% of the population that needs to be vaccinated already has at least one dose of the vaccine against the insidious virus.

The Government asserted that, according to current projections, the vaccination of people over 65 will be completed on May 15, and the entire group 2 before the end of June.

