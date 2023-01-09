Monday 9 January 2023
Costa Rica regrets “aggression against democracy” in Brazil

The Costa Rican government joined the support of other countries such as France, the United States, Mexico and Argentina for the government of Lula da Silva

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican government regretted the “aggression against democracy” in Brazil and expressed its support for the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

On its social networks, the Presidency made a brief statement about what happened this Sunday in Brazil, when hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro forcibly entered Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto presidential palace, headquarters of the powers in Brasilia, causing numerous damages.

Costa Rica’s message emulates other manifestations of support for Da Silva that have also been expressed by countries and governments, such as the United States, France, Mexico, and Argentina.

“Democracy must always prevail. The government will always support it internationally and defend it at home,” said Costa Rica president Rodrigo Chaves on Twitter.

On Sunday, former president Bolsonaro distanced himself from “the looting and invasions” of his followers in Brazil, speaking six hours after the assault on the institutions to criticize it and reject Lula’s accusations.

“Peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy. However, looting and invasions of public buildings such as those that occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are out of the rule,” Bolsonaro said in a publication by Twitter.

Bolsonaro is in Florida, where he moved at the end of December, in the last days of his presidency, a move interpreted as a deliberate to avoid attending the inauguration of his successor.

Bolsonaro refused to officially acknowledge his defeat in the elections (sound familiar?). Although before leaving Brazil he asked his supporters to avoid resorting to violence.

