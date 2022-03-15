Costa Rica second most expensive in the world in broadband

New research reveals the countries that are home to the least affordable broadband.

QCOSTARICA – Uswitch experts analyzed the average monthly cost of broadband compared to the average monthly income per capita in OECD countries, determining the overall costs of broadband as a percentage of income and revealing the countries that host the less (and more) affordable broadbands.

The OECD countries with the least affordable broadband:

Colombia ranks as the least affordable, with the average monthly broadband cost amounting to €22.58 (US$24.63), which represents 5.63% of revenue. While the cost itself may not be that high compared to many other countries, the fact that earnings are so low in the country makes this the least affordable place for broadband.

The second least affordable is Costa Rica, while earnings and Internet prices are higher than in Colombia, monthly broadband costs represent 4.72% of income. Internet penetration in Costa Rica is increasing rapidly, with fiber optic Internet coverage reportedly doubling in the last year alone.

Mexico is third place, with broadband costs representing 4.49% of monthly income.

The research also revealed the OECD countries with the most affordable broadband:

While a monthly broadband subscription can be as low as €10.53 (US$11.48) per month in some countries, when we take local purchasing power into account, it is Israel that ranks as the most affordable, with an average broadband package that costs only 0.78% of the average monthly income.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

