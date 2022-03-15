Costa Rica exhibits its products for the first time at the US food industry fair

QCOSTARICA – For the first time, a group of Costa Rican companies were present at the Expo West 2022 international fair, held in California and recognized for its leadership in natural and organic products.

The Costa Rican companies participating in the event from March 8 to 12 are: Natural Sins, Todo Natural, Azucarera El Viejo, Newvana / Paradise Ingredients, Alimentos Zuñiga, Rain Forest Water RFW, and Demasa.

These last three, in addition, exhibited their products through a new model of showcases installed in the stand with the country brand Esencial Costa Rica.

Pedro Beirute Prada, general manager of PROCOMER, the state agency in charge of promoting Costa Rican exportations, recalled how since 2021, has implemented a growth strategy in its presence in the United States in order to provide new services to exporters from new offices or commercial points in the market. This fair responds to this strategy for the specific area of ​​California.

“These types of spaces are fundamental to publicize internationally, and in particular, in the markets with the greatest demand, the offer of Costa Rican export products with high added value, both for industry and for the final consumer,” Beirute commented.

Precisely, PROCOMER has a team for Commercial Promotion in the states of California, New York, Florida, and Texas.

For January, the food industry represented the third sector in importance in exports of goods with a participation of 15%, for a total of US$171 million exported in the first month of the year.

