Tuesday 15 March 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica exhibits its products for the first time at the US food industry fair

The main wholesalers in the market appear in the official list of participants in the event. Before the pandemic, the fair reported the visit of more than 85,000 visitors.

BusinessHQ
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Continuity of the bus service is at risk due to the rise in fuel prices, carriers warn

QCOSTARICA - The latest request for an increase in...
Read more

Costa Rica second most expensive in the world in broadband

QCOSTARICA - Uswitch experts analyzed the average monthly cost...
Read more

Costa Rica exhibits its products for the first time at the US food industry fair

QCOSTARICA - For the first time, a group of...
Read more

Only Covid-19 contacts with three doses of vaccine will be able to avoid isolation

QCOSTARICA - As of March 24, 2022, only people...
Read more

How Honduras’ Former Top Cop May Seal Fate of Embattled Ex-President

Q24N (Insightcrime.org) The arrest and possible extradition of a...
Read more

Russia sanctions threaten Vladimir Putin’s allies in Latin America

Q REPORTS (DW) In response to the brutal invasion...
Read more

Earthquake greater than 7 predicted in Osa

QCOSTARICA - The potential for an earthquake with a...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For the first time, a group of Costa Rican companies were present at the Expo West 2022 international fair, held in California and recognized for its leadership in natural and organic products.

The Costa Rican companies participating in the event from March 8 to 12 are: Natural Sins, Todo Natural, Azucarera El Viejo, Newvana / Paradise Ingredients, Alimentos Zuñiga, Rain Forest Water RFW, and Demasa.

- Advertisement -

These last three, in addition, exhibited their products through a new model of showcases installed in the stand with the country brand Esencial Costa Rica.

Pedro Beirute Prada, general manager of PROCOMER, the state agency in charge of promoting Costa Rican exportations, recalled how since 2021, has implemented a growth strategy in its presence in the United States in order to provide new services to exporters from new offices or commercial points in the market. This fair responds to this strategy for the specific area of ​​California.

“These types of spaces are fundamental to publicize internationally, and in particular, in the markets with the greatest demand, the offer of Costa Rican export products with high added value, both for industry and for the final consumer,” Beirute commented.

Precisely, PROCOMER has a team for Commercial Promotion in the states of California, New York, Florida, and Texas.

For January, the food industry represented the third sector in importance in exports of goods with a participation of 15%, for a total of US$171 million exported in the first month of the year.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleOnly Covid-19 contacts with three doses of vaccine will be able to avoid isolation
Next articleCosta Rica second most expensive in the world in broadband
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Continuity of the bus service is at risk due to the rise in fuel prices, carriers warn

QCOSTARICA - The latest request for an increase in fuel prices...
Read more

Costa Rica second most expensive in the world in broadband

QCOSTARICA - Uswitch experts analyzed the average monthly cost of broadband...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills