Wednesday 4 May 2022
Costa Rica seeks to attract adventure-loving Canadian tourists

Canada is the second most important North American market for Costa Rica; In the first quarter of the year, 61,349 Canadian tourists visited

Redaqted
By Rico
Costa Rica seeks to attract adventure-loving Canadian tourists

Dollar Exchange

¢662.46 Buy

¢669.52 small> Sell

04 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Exposing the multiple adventure activities and in contact with nature that can be carried out in Costa Rica, was the main objective of the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s tourism board – participation in the “Outdoor Adventure Show (OAS)” fair, at the International Center in Toronto, Canada.

During the show, the ICT had a stand with information focused on Costa Rica’s adventure offer, where visitors were provided with the latest information about the 10 unmissable adventure activities in Costa Rican, a list that includes canopy, mountain biking, surfing, hiking, tubing and rafting, hanging bridges, canyoning, horseback riding, snorkeling, and diving, along with kayaking.

Costa Rica’s participation in the “Outdoor Adventure Show” in Toronto, Canada. Photo: ICT

“Canada is the second country that generates more tourists to Costa Rica after the United States. In 2019, it contributed to the arrival of 234,621 tourists and in the first three months of this year the arrival of 61,349 Canadians by air was reported, so it is important to promote ourselves and offer reliable information about the destination and its attractions, coinciding with the increase in the desire to travel and to have contact with the adventure and nature that Canadians like so much,” said Ireth Rodríguez, head of ICT promotion.

OAS is Canada’s largest consumer trade show, bringing together buyers and sellers of outdoor adventure products and services. Exhibitors offer the latest in camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor apparel, scuba diving and the best adventure travel destinations, with more than 100 adventure presentations to help consumers plan their next trip.

Visitors to the activity are characterized by a lifestyle that involves sports and activities of all kinds, from hiking, paddle sports and adventure trips, to mountain biking, climbing, adventure racing and diving.

In a recent survey by Leger Marketing, more than three-quarters (76%) of Canadians surveyed indicated that the pandemic has given them a greater appreciation for the outdoors, a response that puts Costa Rica in a privileged position.

The market characterization prepared by the ICT of potential Canadian tourists reflects their preference for “escape” from the intense winter, their inclination to rest, explore other cultures, relax in natural environments, live adventure experiences, enjoy the beaches, hiking, mountain biking, diving, rafting, surfing, snorkeling, canopy, horseback riding, yoga, among other activities that Costa Rica offers.

Costa Rica’s participation in the “Outdoor Adventure Show” in Toronto, Canada. Photo: ICT

Canadian “best prospects” are a potential market of more than three million potential travelers concentrated mainly in the cities of Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary.

Jetting tourists to Costa Rica from Canada are Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing, and WestJet, to the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) International Airport and Guanacaste Airport in Liberia.

