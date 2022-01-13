Costa Rica sets new record of daily infections: 4,170 in 24 hrs

There are 242 patients hospitalized for coronavirus, 55 of them are in Intensive Care Units; a week ago, January 12, there were 140 people hospitalized with covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica surpassed its record of daily infections: this Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 4,170 cases of COVID-19, the highest number in the entire pandemic.

With this data, the country is close to 600,000 (599,965) confirmed cases of covid-19.

In the first 12 days of this year, almost two years from the first case of covid-19 in the country, there have already been four days with the most positive diagnoses: January 12 the highest, followed by Tuesday, January 11, with 4,050, 3,374 on Saturday, January 8, and 3,173 on Friday, January 7.

According to the epidemiological report on Wednesday, eight people died in the 24 hours from Tuesday’s report, with causes related to the virus. The total number of deaths associated with the covid-19 virus in Costa Rica is now 7,394.

On Wednesday there were 242 patients hospitalized for coronavirus, 55 of them are in Intensive Care Units. A week ago, on January 5, there were 140 people hospitalized.

The omicron variant is four times more contagious than Delta. For that reason, all measures to avoid contagion must be maintained.

Health officials remind us of the importance to respect social distancing and, if you can, improve the type of mask you use, such as the N95 or KN95.

Certain fabric masks do not protect against the contagious strain of the coronavirus.

